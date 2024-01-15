Centre lays out guidelines for 4G tower installation in protected areas

The government has eased regulations for erecting 4G mobile towers in protected areas, a move that will help improve connectivity in national parks and wildlife habitats, and bring cellular services to over 24,600 unconnected villages.

According to the guidelines approved by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) on January 4, protected land can be allocated to a ‘user agency’ if no private or alternative revenue land is available. A user agency, however, must secure an undertaking from the district magistrate, confirming the unavailability of alternative land. User agency refers to the entity proposing and overseeing the construction and operation of the mobile tower, which could be a mobile network operator, government agency, or another party seeking permission for installation within a protected area. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel



The proposal also requires detailed plans encompassing location, logistics, renewable energy usage, and the chief wildlife warden's assessment of future impacts on wildlife management.

The guidelines aim to help the government’s initiative to extend 4G mobile services to 24,680 uncovered villages through the installation of 16,464 4G towers. On July 27, 2022, the Cabinet gave its approval for the implementation of the plan, estimating a total cost of Rs 17,664 cr, which is being financed through the Universal Service Obligation Fund. The project was awarded on a nomination basis to BSNL.

Since then, MoEFCC has received numerous applications for the installation of these towers in protected areas. The construction of a mobile tower requires 0.02 hectares (equivalent to 200 square metres).

"The environment ministry's guidelines are welcome because they will ensure the establishment of a seamless connectivity bridge in many unserved areas where we have been trying to bring 4G," said an official from BSNL.

Though the guidelines apply to all the national parks, sanctuaries, tiger reserves and corridors, the core/critical tiger habitats have been kept out. “The core/critical tiger habitat, notified under the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 should be avoided for installation of the tower,” the guidelines said.

“It is good that critical tiger habitats are excluded from the installation of these towers. However, it is essential for government and authorities to prevent installation of mobile towers in any forests, protected areas and other important wildlife habitats. Given that the mobile networks primarily serve local residents, they must be installed only on revenue land in villages,” said Debadityo Sinha, lead, climate & ecosystems, Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy.



Recognising the potential misuse of mobile tower connectivity in protected areas by individuals violating forest and wildlife laws, the guidelines require the sharing of all call data records of suspected persons with relevant authorities.

"This is standard practice. Many of the areas in question are extremism-affected districts. The installation of towers in those areas also has a security aspect. The government also wants to track poaching activity in forest areas," the BSNL official said.

To prevent the potential overlap of high radiation fields, it is recommended that new towers should not be erected within a one-kilometre radius of existing ones. In cases where new towers are necessary, strict precautions should be taken during their construction to ensure that bird flight paths are not obstructed and there is no escalation in the cumulative radiation levels emitted by all towers in the surrounding area.