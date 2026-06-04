Home / Industry / News / Centre plans ₹3,000 cr incentive outlay to boost lithium, nickel processing

Centre plans ₹3,000 cr incentive outlay to boost lithium, nickel processing

Nickel and lithium are critical to India's EV ‌supply chain, especially when it comes to batteries, as New Delhi targets 30 per cent ​electric ‌car penetration and 80 per cent for two-wheelers by 2030

The Ministry of Mines has directed the Geological Survey of India (GSI) to conduct a re-exploration of the 5.9 million tonnes of lithium block in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K's) Reasi district after repeated setbacks to put the reserve up for auction aga
To qualify for the incentives, lithium processing plants must ‌have a ​minimum capacity ​of 30,000 metric tons, while nickel plants must have at least 50,000 tons | Representational Image
Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2026 | 10:51 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

India's federal Ministry of Mines is expected ​to shortly unveil a policy with incentives ​to process lithium and nickel with an ‌outlay of around ₹3,000 crore ($313.48 million), according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The sources did not want to be identified publicly because they were not authorised to speak to the media. The mines ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters email seeking comment.

Here are some details:

In January, Reuters reported that the incentive policy would cover lithium and nickel.

In April, the mines secretary said that the government had shortlisted two critical minerals linked to securing an electric vehicle value system for processing policy, ​without elaborating further.

Nickel and lithium are critical to India's EV ‌supply chain, especially when it comes to batteries, as New Delhi targets 30 per cent ​electric ‌car penetration and 80 per cent for two-wheelers by 2030 ‌from 6 per cent and 9 per cent at present.

To qualify for the incentives, lithium processing plants must ‌have a ​minimum capacity ​of 30,000 metric tons, while nickel plants must have at least 50,000 tons, Reuters ‌reported earlier.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US Ambassador Sergio Gor meets Anand Mahindra, discusses investments in US

India's tougher grid rules unsettle investors, test clean energy ambitions

Govt examining incentives to accelerate flex-fuel vehicle adoption: Puri

Why Amazon has struggled to crack India despite years of heavy investment

Premium

Renaissance classic, Botticelli's Madonna and Child, on display in Delhi

Topics :mineslithiumNickelmineralsElectric VehiclesElectric vehicles in India

First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story