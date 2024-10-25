Centre plans AI-driven traffic safety, invites foreign investment in infra

The government is considering the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and other innovative technologies to monitor traffic violations and ensure accurate enforcement of penalties, announced Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari

Speaking at the 12th Traffic InfraTech Expo on Thursday, Gadkari shared plans to modernise toll collection methods, including a potential shift to satellite-based toll systems to improve efficiency and transparency, according to several media reports.

He said the government plans to engage private sector experts to develop technological solutions aimed at reducing traffic incidents. An expert committee will review proposals from startups and industry leaders to select the most effective strategies for road safety.

The minister indicated that the committee has been tasked with completing evaluations within three months to bring about swift improvements in the sector.

Gadkari emphasised that integrating advanced engineering solutions, enforcing traffic laws, and adopting emerging technologies like AI are crucial for improving road safety.

Tech to lead transparency, cost efficiency in road safety

Gadkari underscored the importance of high-quality surveillance technology in road safety, affirming that standards will be upheld irrespective of whether solutions are provided by large or small companies. He reportedly encouraged smaller firms with innovative ideas to participate in government tenders, stressing the need for cost-effectiveness and fair profit margins.

He said implementing superior technologies could lead to greater transparency, cost savings, and significant improvements in road safety. Addressing the severe impact of road accidents, Gadkari pointed out that India records around 500,000 accidents annually, leading to high fatalities and injuries, with an economic loss estimated at 3 per cent of the GDP.

He emphasised the necessity of conducting safety audits for all highways and said the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is preparing standards for ambulance operations and driver training, particularly in using advanced equipment for swift accident response

Infrastructure goals and international partnerships

Looking forward, Gadkari expressed confidence that India’s road infrastructure would soon surpass that of the United States, citing the economic benefits of well-developed highways, railways, and waterways in reducing logistics costs.

Addressing the need for modern infrastructure at a separate event, he mentioned that India has received 360 proposals for ropeway and cable car projects worth approximately $7.93 billion and invited companies from Germany, Switzerland, and Austria to collaborate on over 300 tunnel projects. He reportedly suggested that these firms explore joint ventures with India to keep project costs reasonable and economically viable, given India’s low per capita income.

Gadkari also welcomed new ideas and solutions, urging foreign collaborators to share suggestions for infrastructure development. He emphasised that India has immense potential for growth in infrastructure, describing the opportunities as ‘sky is the limit’.