Delhi's air quality improves to 'poor'; Mumbai wakes up to layer of smog

Delhi’s air quality has shown slight improvement, moving from the ‘very poor’ category to ‘poor’ levels on Friday. At 8 am, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 281, while the past 24-hour average was logged at 306, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

ALSO READ: 'Environment laws toothless': SC raps Centre over rising Delhi pollution The data from various air quality monitoring stations showed many parts of Delhi experiencing ‘very poor’ air quality, while some hovered close to the ‘severe’ range. Anand Vihar recorded the highest AQI at 385, indicating very poor air quality. Other areas like Bawana (314) and Burari (311) also reported high levels of pollution. In contrast, DTU had a relatively better reading at 228.

Locations such as Karni Shooting Range (284) and Dwarka Sector 8 (284) were similarly affected, while IGI Airport (274) and ITO (272) showed moderate pollution levels. Jahangirpuri (319) and Nehru Nagar (299) fell into the poor category, while Nehru Stadium reported the best AQI at 219. Overall, many areas remain in the ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ range.

Pollution levels are categorised as:

0-50 > Good

51-100 > Satisfactory

More From This Section

101-200 > Moderate

201-300 > Poor

301-400 > Very poor

401-500 > Severe

Like Delhi, Mumbai also woke up to a thick layer of smog on Friday, with a moderate AQI of 114. This level marked a slight deterioration in the air quality levels, which the 24-hour average was logged at 102. As the winter season is approaching, the pollution levels are expected to dip further due to unfavourable weather circumstances.

How does cold weather impact air pollution levels?

According to Abhishek Kar, senior programme lead, Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), the air pollution levels are worse in the winter season due to a combination of factors. In October, the withdrawal of the monsoon results in little rainfall and cooler temperatures. This causes a drop in the mixing layer height, trapping pollutants closer to the ground. Additionally, increased biomass burning for heating releases more pollutants into the air. Together, these factors lead to poorer air quality and heightened pollution levels, he explained.

In Delhi's neighbouring state of Haryana, air pollution levels in various parts hovered from ‘moderate’ to ‘poor’ quality levels. In Uttar Pradesh, multiple stations logged ‘poor’ air quality with particulate matter (PM) 2.5 and 10 prominently present. These tiny solid and liquid particles penetrate human lungs, causing respiratory illness.