Q2 results today: Indigo and Macrotech among 148 to post earnings on Oct 25

Q2FY25 company results: Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, IndiGo operator InterGlobe Aviation, and Macrotech Developers are among 148 companies that will release their earnings report for the second quarter (Q2) of financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Friday. As the result season goes into full swing, these earning reports will provide critical insight into the profitability and growth of major corporations.

Bharat Electronics, Zee Media Corporation, DLF, Coal India, JSW Steel, and Torrent Pharmaceuticals will also report their earnings for the July-September quarter, along with NBFC Shriram Finance, Poonawalla Fincorp, Bank of Baroda, and Bandhan Bank.

Slowdown in India Inc profitability

ALSO READ: India Inc Q2FY25 revenue growth seen at 5-7%, slowest in 4 yrs: CRISIL The revenue growth for Indian companies during the July-September quarter is projected to be 5-7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), the slowest in 16 quarters, according to a report released by Crisil on Thursday. The stagnant performance of the construction sector, which accounts for 20 per cent of India Inc’s revenue, is a major factor in the slowdown. Additionally, industrial commodities and investment-linked sectors saw limited growth, contributing to the sluggish performance.

ITC Q2FY25 highlights

ALSO READ: ITC share price up 4% after Q2 results; Analysts say 'Buy', revise target ITC reported strong Q2 results on Thursday, with a consolidated profit of Rs 5,054.4 crore, up 1.8 per cent Y-o-Y. The company’s revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) surged 16.7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 20,735.9 crore. ITC’s share price responded positively, rising 3.64 per cent to Rs 489.05 per share, making it the top gainer on both BSE and NSE.

Market outlook for Oct 25

The BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 opened marginally higher on Friday, with the Sensex gaining 51.11 points to 80,116 and the Nifty 50 up 18.65 points at 24,418. ITC led the gains, followed by Axis Bank, Asian Paint, Hindustan Unilever, and HCLTech. However, IndusInd Bank fell 10 per cent, dragging down the market alongside NTPC, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, and JSW Steel.

List of 128 companies releasing Q2FY25 results on Oct 25:

1. 20 Microns Ltd.

2. Aditya Exports Ltd.

3. Aegis Logistics Ltd.

4. Agri-Tech (India) Ltd.

5. Aha Solar Technology Ltd.

6. Alankit Ltd.

7. Anjani Finance Ltd.

8. Apollo Micro Systems Ltd.

9. Apollo Pipes Ltd.

10. Aries Agro Enterprises Ltd.

11. Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd.

12. Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd.

13. Ashiana Housing Ltd.

14. Asian Star Company Ltd.

15. Astec Lifesciences Ltd.

16. Atul Ltd.

17. Ausom Enterprise Ltd.

18. Axtel Industries Ltd.

19. Balkrishna Industries Ltd.

20. Ballarpur Industries Ltd.

21. Bandhan Bank Ltd.

22. Bank of Baroda

23. Bharat Electronics Ltd.

24. Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd.

25. Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd.

26. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

27. California Software Company Ltd.

28. Chembond Chemicals Ltd.

29. Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd.

30. CMS Info Systems Ltd.

31. Coal India Ltd.

32. Control Print Ltd.

33. CreditAccess Grameen Ltd.

34. Central Depository Services (India) Ltd.

35. Dev Information Technology Ltd.

36. DLF Ltd.

37. Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd.

38. EKI Energy Services Ltd.

39. Epsom Properties Ltd.

40. Eris Lifesciences Ltd.

41. Eureka Forbes Ltd.

42. Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd.

43. Gujarat Ambuja Exports DVR Ltd.

44. Gensol Engineering Ltd.

45. Ghu-Shine Electronics Ltd.

46. GMR Power and Urban Infrastructure Ltd.

47. Go Fashion (India) Ltd.

48. Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd.

49. Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd.

50. Hindustan Hard Coke Ltd.

51. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

52. India Cements Ltd.

53. ICRA Ltd.

54. IDBI Bank Ltd.

55. Inani Securities Ltd.

56. India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd.

57. InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.

58. Indus Finance Ltd.

59. Inox Green Energy Services Ltd.

60. Inox Wind Ltd.

61. Intellect Design Arena Ltd.

62. India Wind Energy Ltd.

63. Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd.

64. Jai Mata Glass Ltd.

65. JM Financial Ltd.

66. JSW Holdings Ltd.

67. JSW Steel Ltd.

68. Jubilant Pharmova Ltd.

69. Jumbo Bag Ltd.

70. Kamath Hotels (India) Ltd.

71. Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd.

72. Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd.

73. Kalyani Investment Company Ltd.

74. Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd.

75. Lancor Holdings Ltd.

76. Lloyds Enterprises Ltd.

77. Macrotech Developers Ltd. (Lodha Group)

78. Maharashtra State Power Generation Co. Ltd.

79. Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd.

80. Marsons Ltd.

81. Max Estates Ltd.

82. Menon Bearings Ltd.

83. Metalyst Forgings Ltd.

84. Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd.

85. Mideast Integrated Steels Ltd.

86. Mishtann Foods Ltd.

87. Modi Naturals Ltd.

88. MOIL Ltd.

89. Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank Ltd.

90. Next Mediaworks Ltd.

91. NIIT Ltd.

92. Nilkamal Ltd.

93. NLC India Ltd.

94. Novartis India Ltd.

95. Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd.

96. Orient Electric Ltd.

97. Phoenix Mills Ltd.

98. Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd.

99. Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd.

100. Praj Industries Ltd.

101. PSP Projects Ltd.

102. Purple Finance Ltd.

103. Rapicut Carbides Ltd.

104. RBL Bank Ltd.

105. Revathi Equipment Ltd.

106. Sah Polymers Ltd.

107. Sangam India Ltd.

108. Sasken Technologies Ltd.

109. Savita Oil Technologies Ltd.

110. SBM Bank (India) Ltd.

111. Scarnose International Ltd.

112. Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd.

113. Shantai Industries Ltd.

114. Sharda Cropchem Ltd.

115. Shish Industries Ltd.

116. Shriram Finance Ltd.

117. SIC Ltd.

118. Simplex Mills Company Ltd.

119. Simplex Papers Ltd.

120. S J Corporation Ltd.

121. SMC Global Securities Ltd.

122. Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd.

123. SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd.

124. STEL Holdings Ltd.

125. Sungold Media and Entertainment Ltd.

126. Surbhi Industries Ltd.

127. Swaraj Engines Ltd.

128. Syrma SGS Technology Ltd.

129. Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd.

130. Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd.

131. TCL Composites Ltd.

132. Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd.

133. Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd.

134. Themis Medicare Ltd.

135. Times Green Energy (India) Ltd.

136. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

137. Trans Freight Containers Ltd.

138. Trejhara Solutions Ltd.

139. TTK Healthcare Ltd.

140. Tulasie Bio-Ethanol Ltd.

141. Tulsyan NEC Ltd.

142. Universal Cables Ltd.

143. Urja Global Ltd.

144. UTI Asset Management Company Ltd.

145. Vindhya Telelinks Ltd.

146. Vishal Fabrics Ltd.

147. WAA Solar Ltd.

148. Zee Media Corporation Ltd.