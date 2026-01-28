Centre puts stricter controls on pregabalin sales over abuse concerns

“Pregabalin’s moving annual turnover (MAT) for calendar year 2025 was Rs 1,721 crore, with 102.15 million units being sold in the period,” said Sheetal Sapale, vice president (commercial) at market research firm Pharmarack.
Officials in the know added that pregabalin capsules and tablets are also used along with other medications to treat certain types of seizures in adults and children aged one month and older.
However, several states had expressed concerns over the continued misuse of pregabalin for intoxicating purposes to the Drugs Consultative Committee (DCC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).
In 2023, the Punjab Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had contended that drug formulations containing pregabalin 150 mg and 300 mg per dosage form were being misused for intoxication.