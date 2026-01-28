Associate Sponsors

Home / Industry / News / Canada to offer 'attractively priced' energy to India: Timothy Hodgson

Canada to offer 'attractively priced' energy to India: Timothy Hodgson

India and Canada are looking at boosting energy trade focused on oil, LNG and LPG

Crude oil
premium
Canada eyes India as a key energy partner, offering attractively priced crude and LNG as it looks to diversify exports beyond the US.
Shubhangi Mathur Goa
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 7:42 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Canada would offer “attractively priced” energy to India as it looks at expanding energy trade beyond the US, Timothy Hodgson, Canadian minister of energy and natural resources, told Business Standard in an interview on Wednesday. 
India held a bilateral meeting with Canada on Tuesday to support energy trade with a focus on boosting crude oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports from the country, while exporting refined petroleum products, apart from critical minerals and small modular reactors (SMRs) used in nuclear energy. 
“I am sure India will find it (energy) attractively priced, and our job is to introduce Indian companies to Canadian developers, because they are looking for new partners. We hope India wants to buy it too,” Hodgson said on the sidelines of the India Energy Week (IEW) event here. 
Canada supplies energy mostly to the US but it is looking at forging new partnerships with countries, including India, for energy trade. The country aims to double trade with India, which currently stands at around $30 billion, by the end of the decade, Hodgson added. 
“Our Prime Minister (PM) said middle powers will reorganise their affairs to reduce leverage and the way we do that is we trade more with other countries. We have a clear goal to double our non-US exports. We have historically exported most of our products to (the US) because it's right next door. Our PM says we need to trade with all our allies, not just the allies we share a border with,” he said. 
The minister also emphasised the appeal of Canadian crude oil for Indian refiners over Venezuelan crude, arguing that Ottawa offers “stable democracy”. As India looks to diversify sources for securing energy supply, the country is looking at new geographies, including Venezuela, Brazil and Guyana, among others. 
“Canada has the fourth-largest reserves of oil and natural gas in the world. We have one of the largest reserves of uranium. Today, we do less than 1 per cent of our business with India when the latter is about to become the third-largest economy in the world. That does not make sense for Canada,” said Hodgson. 
He also added that Canada is working to export energy to India through the West Coast, which would reduce freight time by around 10 days.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Indian MSME exporters hit by seizures as CBAM payment phase begins

Defence tech hiring in India doubles to 7K in past 3 years: CIEL HR study

Duty hikes to dent cigarette volumes by 6-8% next fiscal, says Crisil

Cigarette industry braces for volume contraction post duty hike: Crisil

Govt eases drug R&D norms, allows pharma firms to skip test licences

Topics :CanadaCrude OilLiquefied Natural GasIndia-Canada

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 7:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story