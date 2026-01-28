Canada to offer 'attractively priced' energy to India: Timothy Hodgson

Canada supplies energy mostly to the US but it is looking at forging new partnerships with countries, including India, for energy trade. The country aims to double trade with India, which currently stands at around $30 billion, by the end of the decade, Hodgson added.

“Our Prime Minister (PM) said middle powers will reorganise their affairs to reduce leverage and the way we do that is we trade more with other countries. We have a clear goal to double our non-US exports. We have historically exported most of our products to (the US) because it's right next door. Our PM says we need to trade with all our allies, not just the allies we share a border with,” he said.