Republic Day: Ecom, qcom companies see up to 25% uptick in sales

Among ecom platforms, Walmart-owned Flipkart
noted that the company is witnessing a 20 per cent growth in sales.
Pratik Arun Shetty, vice president of growth and marketing at Flipkart, said: “Early trends indicate strong traction, and we are witnessing 20 per cent year-on-year growth in sales compared to last year’s Republic Day sale and a 2.2 times increase in demand, led by enthusiastic participation from metros and emerging Tier-II+ cities alike.”
Likewise, Saurabh Srivastava, vice president at Amazon India, said: “The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale reflects evolving customer priorities. We’re seeing the wedding season driving a two times increase in the sale of precious jewellery and homes being upgraded with premium appliances such as washer dryers, which are seeing over 10 times growth. Smartphones continue to see strong demand, with Apple, iQOO, OnePlus and Samsung clocking double-digit growth.”