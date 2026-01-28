Associate Sponsors

Home / Industry / News / Indian MSME exporters hit by seizures as CBAM payment phase begins

Indian MSME exporters hit by seizures as CBAM payment phase begins

India failed to secure CBAM concession in the FTA with the EU on Tuesday

msme, UP
premium
Most MSMEs are unable to secure emissions data from dozens of small vendors in their supply chains
Saket Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 8:03 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
India’s small steel exporters are reporting the first wave of shipment seizures at European ports and order cancellations due to missing compliance reports, marking the most serious disruption yet for the country’s steel micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) since the European Union’s (EU’s) Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) entered its payment phase on January 1.
 
India was unable to secure any concession on CBAM in the free trade agreement signed with the EU on January 27.
 
CBAM is the EU’s tool to impose a “fair price” on carbon embedded in carbon-intensive goods — such as steel, cement, and aluminium — entering the bloc. It is mandatory for imports exceeding 50 tonnes per calendar year.
 
According to Nilesh Bhattad, founder of CleanCarbon.ai, which has generated around 8,000 CBAM compliance reports for smaller exporters, at least 10 Indian consignments have already been held at European ports this month for missing or incomplete carbon declarations. One shipment from a Mumbai-based tractor manufacturer was stuck in a Polish port, accruing heavy detention charges.
 
“We have mapped over a thousand suppliers, generated 8,000 CBAM reports, and are already handling multiple cases of stuck shipments. The disruption is spreading fast,” Bhattad said.
 
Order cancellations are surfacing as well. A Mumbai-based exporter recently had a 7,000-tonne steel order cancelled after CBAM increased the final cost by ₹5–6 crore, rendering the deal unviable, Bhattad added, referring to a client his company serves.
 
The EU accounts for 32–45 per cent of India’s annual steel exports (2–4 million tonnes). In an October 2025 report, rating agency Icra warned that CBAM could constrain export volumes and profitability.
 
Another report released last month by the Global Trade Research Initiative observed that Indian steel and aluminium exporters may have to cut prices by 15–22 per cent to retain access to the EU market once CBAM enters its payment phase.
 
Fresh data from CleanCarbon underscores the potential scale of disruption. The company estimates that 25,000–30,000 MSMEs exporting indirectly to the EU are now exposed to CBAM risk, along with 3,000–4,000 direct exporters.
 
Carbon levies for most MSMEs have trebled — from 70–80 euros to 240–300 euros per tonne — because they are being pushed into the EU’s punitive default emission values, a near-universal outcome in India’s fragmented MSME ecosystem, Bhattad said.
 
Across industrial clusters, exporters describe a mounting compliance burden. “The most significant hurdle under CBAM is the lack of reliable carbon data across the supply chain. While CBAM aims to promote transparency, it imposes additional costs and compliance burdens on companies without providing infrastructure or readiness support. As a result, compliance costs and operational complexity have increased substantially,” said a senior executive at a Kolkata-based fasteners manufacturer.
 
Based in the Ludhiana forging and agri-parts belt, Yerik International, which exports tractor and agricultural machinery parts to 15 European countries, including Germany and Poland, has seen a surge in compliance requirements since January 1. “Requirements have increased sharply, and small suppliers will lose orders because they don’t have the infrastructure,” said Kishan Yadav, general manager (process and system improvements). Yerik has begun shifting to biodegradable cutting oils, reducing furnace oil use, and incorporating solar energy into its processes. “All these changes have already raised our production costs by 5–8 per cent,” Yadav said.
 
Bhattad said the default-value trap is the biggest danger for MSMEs. “Even if one supplier in the chain fails to provide compliance data, MSMEs are pushed into punitive default values. No small exporter has the margins to absorb that kind of shock,” he said, adding that reporting expectations are unrealistic for micro units. “A workshop with 15 workers has to meet the same emissions reporting standards as a billion-dollar steelmaker. The compliance burden is completely disproportionate,” he said.
 
Most MSMEs cannot secure emissions data from dozens of small vendors in their supply chains. “Indian MSME supply chains are not prepared to comply with CBAM rules. We are seeing exporters struggle to collect emissions data from their vendors,” Bhattad said.
 
He also warned of a structural disadvantage for Indian exporters. “Even India’s best ‘green steel’ emits 1.7–1.9 tonnes of carbon dioxide per tonne of output. The EU’s tax-free benchmark is 1.34. So even the cleanest Indian steel will attract CBAM,” Bhattad said, adding that this threatens the competitiveness of thousands of micro suppliers who lack audit systems, energy-efficient furnaces, or waste-handling infrastructure.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Defence tech hiring in India doubles to 7K in past 3 years: CIEL HR study

Duty hikes to dent cigarette volumes by 6-8% next fiscal, says Crisil

Cigarette industry braces for volume contraction post duty hike: Crisil

Govt eases drug R&D norms, allows pharma firms to skip test licences

NITI calls for GST relief, insurance push to boost vehicle scrapping

Topics :MSMEsIndian exportsFTA

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 6:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story