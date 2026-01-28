Indian MSME exporters hit by seizures as CBAM payment phase begins

Based in the Ludhiana forging and agri-parts belt, Yerik International, which exports tractor and agricultural machinery parts to 15 European countries, including Germany and Poland, has seen a surge in compliance requirements since January 1. “Requirements have increased sharply, and small suppliers will lose orders because they don’t have the infrastructure,” said Kishan Yadav, general manager (process and system improvements). Yerik has begun shifting to biodegradable cutting oils, reducing furnace oil use, and incorporating solar energy into its processes. “All these changes have already raised our production costs by 5–8 per cent,” Yadav said.