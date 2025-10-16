Centre unveils first State Mining Index to boost reforms in mineral sector

The Ministry of Mines on Thursday released the State Mining Readiness Index (SMRI) and corresponding State rankings, marking what it described as a major step towards promoting mining sector reforms at the State level. The initiative also fulfils an announcement made in the Union Budget 2025–26.

The index evaluates States on several parameters, including auction performance, early mine operationalisation, focus on exploration, and sustainable mining practices related to non-coal minerals. These indicators aim to capture the overall readiness and efficiency of States in facilitating mining activity and implementing reforms.

Under the SMRI framework, States have been divided into three categories based on their mineral endowment. In Category A, which includes mineral-rich States, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat secured the top three ranks. Among Category B States, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, and Assam emerged as the top performers. In Category C, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Tripura claimed the leading positions.