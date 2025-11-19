CERC lets discoms seek tariff relief following GST rate cut on RE projects

The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) has allowed power distribution companies (discoms) to seek tariff relief on electricity supplied from renewable energy (RE) projects on account of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate cut announced in September. The cut in the GST rate from 12 per cent to 5 per cent will be considered a “change in law” event, the regulator said in a suo motu order.

“We direct that in instances where procurement, commissioning, Commercial Operation Declaration (COD), or Scheduled Commercial Operation Declaration (SCOD) occurs on or after 22 September 2025, but the bid submission date precedes 22 September, all the RE generating stations and the concerned discoms are duty bound to consider the impact of this reduction in GST rates prior to approaching the Commission for determination of tariff under the provisions of Change in Law,” CERC said.