Home / Industry / News / IBBI asks resolution professionals to file detailed 29A notes before CoC

IBBI asks resolution professionals to file detailed 29A notes before CoC

IBBI has asked resolution professionals to place detailed Section 29A compliance notes before CoCs, stressing due diligence and transparency to reduce legal challenges in insolvency cases

IBC, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code
The IBC through its Section 32A provides immunity to the company undergoing insolvency and its property from prosecution for offences committed prior to the commencement of resolution process.
Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 8:36 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has asked the resolution professionals (RP) to place a detailed note of compliance with section 29A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) before the committee of creditors (CoC) when the resolution plans are being considered.
 
Section 29A of the IBC lays down the criteria for persons who are not eligible to submit a resolution plan for a company undergoing a corporate insolvency resolution process.
 
The insolvency regulator has directed the RPs to ensure that the deliberations and observations of the CoC are properly recorded in the minutes.
 
The IBBI, in its circular dated November 18, said that due diligence with respect to section 29A compliance is paramount as it safeguards the integrity of the process by ensuring that only credible resolution applicants participate in the process. “It also reduces the risk of legal challenges post-approval of the resolution plan,” IBBI said.
 
In a discussion paper released in August, the insolvency regulator had proposed that the CoC should formally deliberate on the eligibility of the resolution applicant under section 29A.
 
The idea behind the proposed changes to IBC regulations is to bring more transparency and procedural fairness to corporate insolvency resolution.
 
The IBBI has been taking several measures to ensure that the integrity of the insolvency resolution process is maintained and no one ineligible draws the benefits of certain provisions and safeguards provided in the Code.
 
For instance, in a recent discussion paper, the Board had proposed detailed disclosures by bidders on beneficial ownership of their entities, to prevent the misuse of IBC’s “clean slate” concept.
 
IBBI had also proposed a carve-out for listed companies and their subsidiaries to strike a balance between transparency and practicality, since such entities already make extensive ownership disclosures under securities laws.
 
The IBC through its Section 32A provides immunity to the company undergoing insolvency and its property from prosecution for offences committed prior to the commencement of resolution process.
 
With respect to cases where there is a clash between IBC and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the IBBI had enabled resolution professionals to approach the special courts, but with several conditions.
 
The resolution professionals, IBBI has said, would be required to submit an undertaking that restituted assets are used only for the benefit of creditors, no advantage would flow back to the accused or promoters and that full reporting and compliance safeguards remain in place until resolution is completed.
 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sarvam likely to unveil India's maiden sovereign AI model by February

78% of Tamil Nadu's ₹11.4 trn MoUs now under implementation: TRB Rajaa

Khan Market 24th most expensive high-street retail location globally

CAG to conduct pan India audit on ease of doing business for MSMEs

Govt invites applications for quality audit as Coal Exchange takes shape

Topics :Industry NewsInsolvency and Bankruptcy CodeIBBI

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 7:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story