Chennai emerges as most confident real estate market: Magicbricks report

Chennai has emerged as the most confident housing market in India, topping the latest Housing Sentiment Index (HSI) Report JAS 2025 by Magicbricks. The city has outperformed major metros such as Noida–Greater Noida and Kolkata to secure the highest HSI score in the country, reflecting strong buyer confidence, steady affordability, and sustained end-user participation.

According to the report, Chennai’s housing sentiment is being driven by a combination of stable pricing, improved connectivity, and consistent demand in the mid-segment category priced between Rs 75 lakh and Rs 1.5 crore. The city’s homebuyers have shown resilience despite broader economic headwinds, as affordability, employment stability, and the availability of ready-to-move homes continue to support purchase decisions.

Compact and semi-furnished homes ranging from 500–1,000 square feet remain the preferred choice among Chennai buyers. This reflects a broader nationwide trend where consumers are prioritising functionality and timely possession over larger configurations. Builder floors and apartments continue to lead demand, underlining the preference for flexible layouts and independent living options. The report also highlights that Chennai’s housing market is primarily driven by end-users rather than speculative investors. Millennials and working professionals continue to form the core of active demand, while Baby Boomers and Gen Z buyers are showing stable sentiment, indicating widening generational participation. Respondents in the Rs 10–30 lakh annual income bracket recorded some of the strongest intent, suggesting that the city’s housing demand is anchored in real affordability.