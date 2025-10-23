Over 350 distilleries face ethanol allocation uncertainty: Industry body

More than 350 operational distilleries across the country are facing an uncertain future due to inadequate procurement orders under the latest ethanol tender, with industry bodies flagging concerns over the allocation methodology that favours new entrants over existing units.
The Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) 2025-26 tender issued by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) has come under fire from stakeholders who allege that the allocation criteria is creating artificial imbalances, while sidelining distilleries set up under prior government commitments.
According to the tender document (#1000442332), zones where offers from local distilleries fall short of requirements are classified as deficit zones, with all local offers considered full for allocation.
However, industry representatives say this approach ignores surplus capacity in neighbouring states, much of which was established under Long-Term Offtake Agreements (LTOA) and Expression of Interest initiatives promoted by OMCs themselves.
"A more holistic procurement model is needed -- one that considers surplus availability across states, pre-existing capacities and investments, prior understandings and commitments made with distilleries," Grain Ethanol Manufacturers Association (GEMA) President C K Jain said in a statement.
The current allocation mechanism is not only economically inefficient but also environmentally counterintuitive as it promotes the creation of redundant capacity while neglecting existing infrastructure, he added.
Industry stakeholders claim that many of the affected distilleries invested heavily based on government commitments under the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) programme, which aims to reduce fossil fuel imports and support farmers through sugarcane and grain procurement.
The ethanol blending programme is a key initiative under the government's push for energy security and has made significant progress in recent years toward the target of 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol.
However, experts warn that without equitable demand distribution, the long-term sustainability of India's ethanol ecosystem could be at risk.
The published allocations indicate that at least 350 distilleries have been deprived of adequate orders, raising questions about the fairness of the procurement process.
Industry bodies are now calling for urgent policy intervention to ensure that existing operational capacity is utilized optimally before encouraging new investments in deficit zones.
The original goals of the ethanol programme included addressing regional deficits through localized production, reducing transport costs, and supporting farmers, but the current implementation appears to be creating market distortions, stakeholders said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app