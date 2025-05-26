Chhattisgarh in talks with Medanta Hospital, Varun Beverages for investment

In a significant step towards investments in the state’s healthcare and industrial sectors, the Chhattisgarh government is in discussion with the Medanta Hospital Group and Varun Beverages for investment in the state.

The Chief Minister (CM), Vishnu Deo Sai, had a detailed discussion with Dr Naresh Trehan, founder of Medanta Hospital and a renowned cardiologist, and Ravi Jaipuria, chairman of Varun Beverages, at Chhattisgarh Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday, a statement from the state government said.

The statement said the Medanta Hospital proposed establishing a state-of-the-art multi-specialty hospital in Raipur. Trehan informed that an investment of approximately ₹500 crore had been planned for the project.