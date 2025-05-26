Chhattisgarh in talks with Medanta Hospital, Varun Beverages for investment

In a significant step towards investments in the state’s healthcare and industrial sectors, the Chhattisgarh government is in discussion with the Medanta Hospital Group and Varun Beverages for investment in the state.
The Chief Minister (CM), Vishnu Deo Sai, had a detailed discussion with Dr Naresh Trehan, founder of Medanta Hospital and a renowned cardiologist, and Ravi Jaipuria, chairman of Varun Beverages, at Chhattisgarh Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday, a statement from the state government said.
The statement said the Medanta Hospital proposed establishing a state-of-the-art multi-specialty hospital in Raipur. Trehan informed that an investment of approximately ₹500 crore had been planned for the project.
Medanta, which launched its first hospital in 2009 in The Medicity in Gurgaon, is setting up its unit in different states.
Similarly, Jaipuria proposed setting up a carbonated soft drinks and fruit juice manufacturing plant in the city, involving an investment exceeding ₹250 crore, the state government added. The project is expected to accelerate industrial growth in the state and generate employment opportunities, it said.
VBL is a key player in the beverage industry and one of the largest franchisees of PepsiCo in the world, barring the USA.
The CM stated that the state government will consider these projects earnestly and extend all necessary assistance, which will benefit the public and open new avenues of employment for the youth.