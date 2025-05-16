Friday, May 16, 2025 | 07:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Medanta Q4 PAT falls 20%, revenue rises 15% on strong patient volume

Medanta Q4 PAT falls 20%, revenue rises 15% on strong patient volume

Global Health reports Q4FY25 PAT drop to ₹101.4 crore on one-time expense; revenue up 15% to ₹931.2 crore; expansion plans include 550-bed Noida facility by FY26

Medanta Hospital

Medanta’s international patient revenue rose 17 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹55.7 crore, contributing 6 per cent to total revenue in the March quarter.

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Global Health Limited (GHL), which operates Medanta Hospitals, reported a 20.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) drop in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the March quarter (Q4FY25) to ₹101.4 crore, down from ₹127.3 crore in the same period last year.
 
The company’s revenue from operations rose 15.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹931.2 crore in Q4FY25, compared to ₹808.6 crore in Q4FY24.
 
GHL stated that the decline in PAT was due to a non-recurring exceptional expense of ₹49.9 crore related to the merger of MHPL (Manipal’s Lucknow entity) with GHL.
 
Medanta also announced that it is on track to commence operations at its upcoming 550-bed hospital in Noida by the second quarter of FY26.
 
 
Commenting on the expansion, Pankaj Sahni, group chief executive officer (CEO) and director, said the move is part of a broader plan to add 1,000 beds over the next two years, enhancing Medanta’s capacity to serve growing patient demand.

Also Read

sexual assault, abuse, sex

Gurugram hospital technician held in flight attendant sexual assault case

Aiims New Delhi, All India Institute of Medical Science

Aiims Delhi among world's top 100 hospitals; who ranked number 1?

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Axis Bank, Nippon AMC, Maruti: JM Financial picks 12 stocks to buy for 2025

India US trade

India-US trade agreement talks to resume May 17 with ministerial oversight

PremiumSebi

AIFs seek Sebi help to address inter-regulatory issues and ease norms

 
On a consolidated basis, the company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 19.8 per cent to ₹247.6 crore in Q4FY25. Ebitda margins stood at 26 per cent, up from 24.8 per cent in Q3FY24.
 
For the December quarter, Global Health reported a 12.3 per cent Y-o-Y growth in average occupied bed days, with an occupancy rate of 61.3 per cent driven by increased bed capacity.
 
The company reported a marginal rise in average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB) per day to ₹63,629 in Q4FY25, up 0.9 per cent from ₹63,063 in the same period last year.
 
Medanta’s international patient revenue rose 17 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹55.7 crore, contributing 6 per cent to total revenue in the March quarter.
 
On Friday, Global Health Limited’s stock fell 3.26 per cent, ending the day’s trade at ₹1,202.65 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

More From This Section

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor India Q4 profit down 3.8%, to launch 26 new models by FY30

Delhivery

Delhivery Q4 result: Bottomline out of red with ₹72.56 crore net profit YoY

Eureka Forbes

Eureka Forbes Q4 results: Profit doubles to Rs 49.5 cr, revenue up 10.6%

Emami

Emami Q4 FY25 results: Net profit increases 8.9% to ₹162.17 crore

Q4, Q4 results

Tube Investments Q4 results: Consolidated PAT of ₹158 cr on higher income

Topics : Medanta Q4 Results Medanta Hospitals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckDividend StockJSW Energy Price TodayIndian E-PassportPunjab Board 10th Result TimeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon