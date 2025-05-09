CII extends unequivocal support to govt, Armed Forces on Operation Sindoor

Extending unequivocal support to the government and Armed Forces on Operation Sindoor, industry body CII on Friday said India's response to the reprehensible terrorist attack at Pahalgam is a reminder that the country will protect its 140 crore citizens.

Emphasising that national peace and security is the "bedrock of sustainable economic growth", the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said the "swift counteraction" led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi reassures businesses and investors that India remains a resilient and secure destination for economic activity.

India on Wednesday carried out strikes on nine sites in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan, marking its deepest strikes inside Pakistan in decades in retaliation for a deadly terrorist attack two weeks before. Thereafter, Pakistan attempted to unleash drones and missiles at Indian military targets in more than a dozen cities and towns, many of them home to air force bases. The Indian Army said the attacks were "effectively repulsed".

"CII extends its unequivocal support to the Government of India and Indian Armed Forces for the decisive and strategic execution of Operation Sindoor. This mission underscores India's unwavering commitment to national security and sends a strong message that acts of terror will not be tolerated at any cost but will be met with resolute countermeasures," CII President Sanjiv Puri said.

Expressing solidarity with the government and saluting the Indian Armed Forces for their professionalism and dedication, the CII President said it will continue working in collaboration with all stakeholders to preserve peace, economic momentum, and national unity.

"We, at CII, firmly believe that national peace and security are the bedrock of sustainable economic growth. Industry draws strength from a stable and secure environment, and we welcome the government's commitment to safeguarding these fundamental conditions. The swift counteraction led by PM Modi reassures businesses and investors that India remains a resilient and secure destination for economic activity," Puri said.