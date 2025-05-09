Friday, May 09, 2025 | 02:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Gujarat CM meets officials of armed forces, extends full cooperation

Gujarat CM meets officials of armed forces, extends full cooperation

The meeting was aimed at establishing better coordination between government departments, armed and paramilitary forces operating in the state

Gujarat Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel

CM also reviewed the work of all the departments to ensure that the forces do not face any difficulty in such a crucial time. Image: X@CMOGuj

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
3 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday met officials from the armed forces and assured them that they won't face any difficulty in carrying out their operations in the state.

The meeting was aimed at establishing better coordination between government departments, armed and paramilitary forces operating in the state, said Harsh Sanghavi, minister of state for home, after the interaction in Gandhinagar on Friday morning.

Besides senior employees of various departments, including police and collectors of border districts, officials from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Border Security Force and Coast Guard also attended the meeting, he said. 

The CM thanked the armed forces on behalf of the people. He also reviewed the work of all the departments to ensure that the forces do not face any difficulty in such a crucial time, Sanghavi told reporters after coming out of the meeting.

 

The minister appealed to civilians not to believe in rumours and urged them to rely on information shared by district authorities.

Also Read

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Police, Coast Guard and Navy on alert mode in Maharashtra: CM Fadnavis

Imgae

Fact Check: Govt debunks Pak's claims of striking India's S-400 system

Ajay Banga

No role beyond a facilitator: World Bank's Ajay Banga on IWT suspension

Indian markets

Stock Market LIVE: ₹4 trillion m-cap lost as India, Pak tensions escalate; Sensex slips over 850 pts

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI, PNB say ATMs stocked, services smooth amid India-Pakistan tensions

The meeting was held against the backdrop of the Indian armed forces carrying out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan under Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

India on Thursday night neutralised Pakistan military's attempt to hit military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur and some other locations with missiles and drones.

As per a release by the Gujarat government, Kutch, Banaskantha, Patan and Jamnagar districts that either share the land border or are close to the land or maritime border with Pakistan, have been put on high alert.

During the meeting, the CM reviewed evacuation preparedness in border villages, civil defence activities, health services and maintenance of communication networks in case of emergency, said the release. 

The CM instructed officials to ensure the uninterrupted functioning of control rooms and emergency operation centres in all districts, it said.

Patel also asked officials to arrange alternative means of communication, like satellite phones, in case of an emergency.

The CM asked the district officials concerned to store sufficient quantities of essential items and fuel as a precautionary measure so that the citizens do not face any problem, it said.

Patel also assured the armed forces that the state government will provide them with all the necessary assistance as quickly as possible.

A total blackout of more than 7 hours was enforced in several parts of the border districts of Kutch and Banaskantha in Gujarat on Thursday night as a precautionary measure, officials had said earlier.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: Rajnath Singh reviews security situation with CDS, 3 service chiefs

JP Nadda, Nadda

Nadda reviews hospital preparedness amid ongoing India-Pakistan conflict

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Pahalgam

Amit Shah reviews security along Indo-Pak border, airports with officials

flights, planes

Mumbai ATC reports surge in traffic as flights avoid Pakistani airspace

Security, Pulwama Security, Army, soldier

India on high alert: Schools shut, sirens sound as border tensions rise

Topics : Operation Sindoor Gujarat Indian Army

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 09 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchBank Holiday Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayICAI Postpones CA ExamHigh Alert in DelhiQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon