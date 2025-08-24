Establish a 2-tier fiscal council to institutionalise fiscal oversight: CII

The government should establish a two-tier fiscal council, with one at the national level and separate councils for each state, to institutionalise independent fiscal oversight, urges industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

“While the central fiscal council would conduct ex-ante fiscal assessments of budget projections, evaluate revenue and expenditure estimates, monitor FRBM compliance, and analyse long-term debt sustainability, the state fiscal councils would evaluate subnational fiscal risks and borrowing limits,” said CII in its latest policy blueprint released on Sunday.

The blueprint, titled ‘Policies for a Competitive India’, sets out a comprehensive reform roadmap with over 250 actionable recommendations across 14 critical reform areas. The recommendations were developed through wide-ranging consultations with industry leaders, economists, and policy experts.

The report also recommended setting up an expert committee tasked with creating a structured framework to systematically reduce the revenue deficit to zero, in order to emphasise the importance of productive capital expenditure over unproductive revenue expenditure. “Efforts should be made to balance the committed revenue expenditure by increasing revenue receipts through broadening the tax base. The proposed fiscal councils could also be used to independently monitor the progress of revenue deficit reduction,” the report said. CII president Rajiv Memani stated that the report presents actionable priorities ranging from fiscal policy and public sector reform to taxation, trade, energy, and employment. These recommendations are closely aligned with the government’s reform trajectory.

“CII remains fully committed to working alongside the government to accelerate India’s march towards Viksit Bharat and strengthen the country’s position as a global growth leader. We will continue to engage with the government, providing a steady stream of reform ideas,” he added. Among other proposed recommendations, the industry body has urged the government to undertake privatisation of non-strategic public sector enterprises (PSEs), decriminalisation of minor violations, time-bound approvals, single-window clearances, and a second-generation Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to boost ease of doing business. In the energy sector, it calls for competitive tariffs, elimination of cross-subsidisation, stronger transmission networks, private participation in nuclear energy, and a green hydrogen roadmap.

The report also urged a simplified Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure, expanded coverage to petroleum and real estate, predictable personal taxation, and modernised customs. To boost trade, it also seeks a rationalised tariff structure, enhanced free trade agreement (FTA) utilisation, stronger investment provisions, and a dedicated e-commerce export strategy. Sanjiv Bajaj, chairman of the task force on reciprocal tariffs, said, “The government has instituted many path-breaking reforms over the last decade, laying strong foundations for growth and resilience. As India moves rapidly towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy, it must now add greater pace and depth to this reform agenda to be globally competitive.”