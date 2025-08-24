Home / Industry / News / Biostimulant Industry Federation urges govt action on trade barriers

Biostimulant Industry Federation urges govt action on trade barriers

NBIF urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office to coordinate reforms across key ministries to support an industry valued at ₹40,000 crore

Exports, Export
The absence of mutual recognition agreements with major trading blocs, like the European Union and Asean, compounds these challenges. Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 1:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The National Biostimulant Industry Federation (NBIF) on Sunday called for urgent government intervention to address regulatory bottlenecks in the domestic market and high tariffs abroad, which are hampering the sector's growth potential.

NBIF urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office to coordinate reforms across key ministries to support an industry valued at ₹40,000 crore and comprising over 5,000 small and medium enterprises.

Indian biostimulant exporters face tariffs of 15-28 per cent in key global markets, along with non-tariff barriers, including origin-specific efficacy trials and residue testing requirements, NBIF said in a statement.

The absence of mutual recognition agreements with major trading blocs, like the European Union and Asean, compounds these challenges.

Domestically, the industry is grappling with regulatory ambiguity and delays in product approvals under India's Fertiliser Control Order, with no dedicated testing protocols for natural substances like seaweed and humic acid.

"The industry doesn't need subsidies. What it needs is clear, science-driven, and industry-aligned regulation," NBIF President Rajit Choksi said.

India possesses significant natural advantages for biostimulant production, including a 7,500-kilometre coastline suitable for seaweed cultivation and lignite-rich regions for humic acid extraction.

Seaweed and humic-based products comprise over 70 per cent of the global USD 6.2 billion biostimulant market.

However, global companies are increasingly capturing India's domestic market, while local manufacturers struggle with regulatory clearances, according to NBIF Secretary General Sahil Malik.

The federation has proposed a series of policy reforms, including declaring biostimulants a strategic sector, establishing a national tariff strategy task force, and creating centralised testing facilities.

With appropriate reforms, India could expand its biostimulant market from Rs 4,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore by 2030 while creating employment for over 1,00,000 agricultural workers and biotechnology professionals, NBIF said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian advertising sector may see short-term dip post real money gaming ban

Vegetable oils body IVPA urges govt to lift GST refund restrictions

Starlink permit bars copying, decryption of Indian data abroad: MoS Telecom

Tyre industry set for 7-8% growth in FY26 on strong replacement demand

Bike taxi services resume, but Karnataka HC clarifies no judicial nod given

Topics :India trade policyTrade disputesTrump tariffs

First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story