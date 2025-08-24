Indian advertising sector may see short-term dip post real money gaming ban

India’s advertising industry could see a short-term decline of up to 15 per cent in advertisements, particularly in the sports segment, following the government’s ban on real money gaming (RMG). The sports category had been one of the major advertising contributors in recent years.

Sport properties are also expected to face interim revenue losses as RMG firms can no longer sponsor tournaments.

On Friday, President Droupadi Murmu signed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025. As a result, festive and sports advertising spends are expected to fall by ₹500–600 crore in the short term, according to a source who spoke on condition of anonymity. The source added that the long-term impact could be in the range of ₹18,000–20,000 crore.

Rights, sponsorship costs under stress “Earlier, demand and supply were balanced (in ads). Now, supply will be higher and demand will be lower. Hence, the cost of acquiring rights, like inventory or franchisee branding on t-shirts, will go down and could come under distress,” explained an advertising executive. Dream11, Team India’s jersey sponsor for the 2023–2025 period, is among the largest RMG advertisers. While marquee properties like the Indian Premier League (IPL) are not expected to see a drastic fall, industry experts expect some interim losses and short-term shifts for one or two tournaments. Other sectors may fill the gap

Ajimon Francis, Managing Director of Brand Finance, said that although sponsors may drop for leagues such as the IPL and WPL, the gap is likely to be filled by sectors on the upswing, including e-commerce and wellness brands. Ashish Pherwani, Leader, Media and Entertainment Sector, EY India, said: “If real money gaming ads are completely banned, the annualised impact on total advertising spends could be in the range of 8 to 10 per cent. However, for calendar year 2025, since the implementation will cover only part of the calendar, the impact may be closer to a third of that figure.”

Period % share of Ad volume of real money game brands Jan-July 2025 Jan-July 2024 January 12 21 February 4 10 March 16 25 April 21 14 May 19 3 June 20 15 July 8 13 Lloyd Mathias, an angel investor and business strategist, added: “There will be a definite impact as the RMG category has kept the advertising industry, especially sports, buoyant at a time when e-commerce and telecom were on a downslide. Advertisements for the sports segment will be down by 10 to 15 per cent in the coming months.” The highlighted part is IPL period Medium: Televison

Source: TAM Media Research Festive season may cushion the fall Mathias noted that advertising could still see a seasonal push: “There will be a fair degree of advertising this festive season once the new GST rates are announced. Categories like air conditioners, consumer durables, and FMCG will likely pump up advertising spends. There’s also the cricket season with events like the Asia Cup that will add some boost. But overall, the impact of the mobile gaming category going out is going to have a pretty detrimental effect on the advertising world.” Ashish Bhasin, Founder of The Bhasin Consulting Group and former CEO of Dentsu APAC, said: “Businesses tend to find ways and means around it to survive while being compliant to the letter of the law, not necessarily with the spirit of the law.”

A source corroborated this, suggesting RMG companies could launch free-to-play extensions to keep gaming rights alive, and eventually monetise through advertisements or subscription models similar to OTT platforms. Digital and influencer markets Influencer marketing is unlikely to be affected. “Most influencers avoided RMG promotions even before the ban due to Mahadev and other betting scandals,” said Sahil Chopra, Chairman of the Indian Influencer Governing Council (IIGC) and Founder and CEO of iCubesWire. Top 10 Advertisers in gaming segment[Brand] % Share of ad volumes for Jan-Jul 2025 Cashgrail [Zupee] 47 Tictok Skill Games [Winzo Games] 22 PMSport N V [Parimatch] 11 Playgames 24*7 [My11circle] 7 Hike 5 Sporta Technologies [Dream11.Com] 5 Head Digital Works [Ace2three.Com] 2 1xbet 1 Reckitt Benckiser (India) [Dettol Hygieia] 1 Baazi Networks [Poker Baazi.Com] 0.2 “There will be some repercussions for digital platforms like OTT services and sports streaming platforms, as a significant share of their advertising revenues came from RMG brands. There will definitely be a dent, though not one that cannot be recovered,” Chopra said.