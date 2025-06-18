Abbott, MSD join hands to distribute key diabetic drug across India

Two multinational drug makers—Abbott and MSD Pharmaceuticals—have announced a strategic collaboration to distribute the anti-diabetic medicine sitagliptin and its combinations in India.

MSD’s sitagliptin and its combinations are marketed in India under the brand names Januvia, Janumet, and Janumet XR. The two American pharmaceutical giants will join hands to leverage Abbott’s extensive Indian footprint to distribute this widely used diabetes medication.

Sitagliptin, a DPP4 inhibitor used to treat Type 2 diabetes, was launched by MSD in India in 2008. Following the patent expiry in mid-2022, several Indian drugmakers introduced generic versions of the molecule. The sitagliptin market in India is estimated to be worth ₹950–1,000 crore, forming a significant share of the country’s ₹20,700 crore diabetes market.

MSD said in a statement that its sitagliptin brands continue to be among the leaders in the segment, even after the loss of exclusivity. Before patent expiry, MSD had partnered with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries under a licensing agreement to distribute the drug in India. At that time, there were only four to five sitagliptin brands in the market, including Istavel and Istamet marketed by Sun Pharma. However, post-expiry, the market was flooded with over 150 brands from more than 60 pharmaceutical companies. ALSO READ: Lupin, Sino Universal sign agreement to launch Tiotropium DPI in China MSD and Abbott’s partnership aims to strengthen the reach of the innovator brands in a competitive market.

In India, at least 60 per cent of deaths are attributed to non-communicable diseases (NCDs), with diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and cancer being the leading causes. The country has an estimated 101 million people with diabetes and 136 million people who are pre-diabetic—at heightened risk of developing the disease in the future. “As the largest diversified healthcare company in India, Abbott is uniquely positioned to address some of the most pressing health challenges, particularly non-communicable diseases, which contribute to a considerable burden on the healthcare system,” said Ambati Venu, vice-president, Abbott India. He added, “We offer a wide range of solutions to help people manage diabetes more effectively—including testing, continuous glucose monitoring, nutrition, and a complete diabetes medicines portfolio. Through our extensive presence, we can help people in India better manage their Type 2 diabetes and take control of their health.”