Govt plans support package for steel, aluminium sectors amid US tariffs

The government is preparing a support package to help steel and aluminium industries after the US hiked import tariffs to 50 per cent, raising concerns of dumping and demand slump

The steel ministry has urged the Ministry of Finance to double the basic Customs duty on imported finished steel products to 15 per cent from the current 7.5 per cent in the upcoming Union Budget for 2025–26, people aware of the matter said.
The tariff escalation could also result in dumping of excess steel and a fall in domestic prices.
Saket Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 6:17 PM IST
The government is preparing a relief package for domestic industries hit by the US decision to sharply raise tariffs on steel and aluminium products, a senior commerce ministry official said on Tuesday. 
“In response to the 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the US on Indian goods, we are discussing with industry stakeholders and trying to formulate a package that will benefit the entire Indian industry and help them tide over the crisis,” said Vimal Anand, Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry. 
The US administration had in June 2025 raised the tariff on steel and aluminium imports to 50 per cent. Speaking at an industry event, Anand said that while India’s direct steel exports to the US remain modest at around 0.1 million tonnes, the high tariffs could affect engineering and auto-component goods, leading to a slump in steel demand. 
The tariff escalation could also result in dumping of excess steel and a fall in domestic prices. “These tariffs could distort trade flows and push surplus steel from other markets into the Indian market, leading to domestic price depression,” Anand said. Alongside domestic measures, the government is pursuing trade negotiations abroad. India is currently finalising terms of reference for free trade agreements (FTAs) with a few countries, with plans to conclude them by the end of this year. 
Anand also said that the trade talks with the European Union (EU) have gathered momentum. “We are already negotiating a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the EU and we are trying to complete the negotiation as early as possible,” he said, adding that the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) will be “one of the most important issues” on the table and India will seek a “soft landing”. 
Within the steel industry, Anand said scrap collection is still largely an informal activity and the latest goods and services tax (GST) reform will help in formalising the sector. “Since the duty has been reduced, it will give more incentive to scrap dealers to come into the economy in an organised manner,” he said.
 

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

