Clinical trial waiver only if drugs have better therapeutic benefits: Govt

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that while they have waived the precondition of local clinical trials for certain drugs already approved in well-regulated markets, the subject expert committee (SEC) will examine if those drugs have more therapeutic benefits than the drugs already available in India.

This comes after the government, through an order on August 7, had waived the local clinical trial requirement for drugs that have been approved in the United States (US), United Kingdom (UK), Australia, Canada, Japan, and European Union (EU). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Senior officials at the health ministry said that this would open doors for several drugs to come to India much faster than they otherwise would have, as waiver of clinical trials would mean three to four years of time saved.

Commenting on the same, a senior official in the health ministry said that the rule will help to make available essential drugs that have a significant therapeutic advance over the current standard care.

The central drugs regulatory body will give full approval to drugs under this rule, rather than an emergency use authorisation (EUA), making it easier for companies to apply for approval for critical drugs/molecules already available in western markets.

Welcoming the move, Anil Matai, director general, Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI), said that it would significantly benefit both domestic and foreign drug manufacturers by expediting the approval process and facilitating faster access to essential medications for Indian patients.

OPPI, which represents multinational drug makers in India, further urged the government to extend these waivers to a broader range of therapeutic categories that will further enhance access to cutting-edge treatments.

According to the government order, the waiver currently includes categories of molecules such as orphan drugs for rare diseases, gene and cellular therapy products, new drugs used in pandemic situations, those for special defence purposes, and new drugs with significant therapeutic advance over the current standard care that would address critical and unmet medical needs.

Speaking on the effect of the move on patients, Ruchi Sogarwal, head of corporate affairs, Takeda Biopharmaceuticals India, said that the selected categories have a high rate of unmet medical need.

“Thus, accelerating the regulatory process for these therapies might have a significant impact on the patients and communities at large,” she said.