CNBC-TV18 launches Prime, global business channel for Indians abroad

Network18 Media and Investments’ CNBC-TV18 on Thursday announced the launch of its new business news channel, CNBC-TV18 Prime—a global business news channel created for the global Indian.

“Designed for CXOs, global decision-makers, and business leaders, CNBC-TV18 Prime is set to deliver incisive, data-driven coverage of international developments through an India-first lens,” the company said in a release.

The new channel will be available on direct-to-home (DTH) platforms like Tata Play, Dish TV, and d2h, along with cable networks including DEN Networks, Hathway, GTPL (Gujarat Tele Link), SITI Networks, ICNCL (Indian Cable Net Company), Fastway, InCable, TCCL (Thamizhaga Cable TV Communication), Kal Cable, Arasu, VK Digital, and KCCL (Kerala Communicators Cable). This will ensure wide reach across urban and business hubs in India, the release stated.

ALSO READ: Digital India divide: Half of rural women lack mobile phones, says NSO “With CNBC-TV18 Prime, we are building a platform that reflects the global ambitions of India’s business leaders,” said Smriti Mehra, chief executive officer, English and Business News, Network18 Media and Investments, in a statement. “As Indian enterprises expand their presence on the world stage, there is a growing demand for intelligent, relevant, and actionable global coverage. CNBC-TV18 Prime goes beyond headlines to decode the implications of global developments for those who lead.”

The release further stated that the programming is built around a ‘follow-the-sun’ approach, beginning with coverage of the Asian markets, moving through India and Europe, and concluding the day with the US markets.

The show The Global Reset, hosted by Prashant Nair, will air daily at 12.00 pm, offering a deep, analytical look at the structural forces shaping economies and global markets, with a clear view of how these developments impact India. The Global Lens, hosted by Parikshit Luthra, will air daily at 8:30 pm, covering the most critical stories in foreign affairs, geopolitics, and global developments—decoding how these shape India’s political and economic positioning.

Adding to the comprehensive line-up, another programme will offer a deep dive into the pulse of global markets, commodities, and the evolving world of alternative asset classes.