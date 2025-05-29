India will be data capital of the world in 5 years: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Scindia says India's low data cost, broadband boom and infrastructure growth will make it the global data hub, as North East emerges as an economic powerhouse

Highlighting infrastructure development, the Minister said the number of airports in the region has increased to 17, from 9 earlier. Weekly air traffic movements have more than doubled. ~ (Photo: PTI)