Coal-based power generation up 3.87% in Apr-Oct, coal imports drop 3%: Govt

Coal imports during April-October period of the current fiscal year dropped 3.1 per cent to 149.39 million tonnes (MT) over 154.17 MT in the corresponding period of the last financial year

Coal
The ministry further said the imports for blending purposes by thermal power plants dropped 19.5 per cent. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 5:19 PM IST
The government on Thursday said coal-based power generation rose 3.87 per cent in the April-October period of the current fiscal year.

"...there was a significant growth of 3.87 per cent in coal-based power generation from April 2024 to October 2024 compared to the same period last year," the coal ministry said in a statement.

The ministry further said the imports for blending purposes by thermal power plants dropped 19.5 per cent during the same period.

This decline emphasises the country's commitment to achieve self-sufficiency in coal production and reducing reliance on imports.

"Increase in coal import for power sector is attributed to the import of coal by imported coal-based power plants (designed to utilise imported coal only) i.e. 30.04 MT during this period, up from 21.71 MT, reaching a growth of 38.4 per cent in the corresponding timeframe last year," it said.

Coal imports during April-October period of the current fiscal year dropped 3.1 per cent to 149.39 million tonnes (MT) over 154.17 MT in the corresponding period of the last financial year.

"Additionally, non-regulated sector (other than power) witnessed a more significant drop of 8.8 per cent, during Apr-Oct as compared to the same period last year," the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 5:19 PM IST

