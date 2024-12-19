Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Private investment in Indian real estate up 32% to $4.15 bn: Knight Frank

Private investment in Indian real estate up 32% to $4.15 bn: Knight Frank

Real estate consultant Knight Frank India on Thursday released a report 'Trends in Private Equity Investment in India 2024'

Real Estate, office spaces, Commercial Real Estate
The consultant reported that the private equity investment in Indian real estate reached USD 4,153 million in the calendar year 2024
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 12:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian real estate attracted $4.15 billion of private equity (PE) investments this calendar year, up 32 per cent annually, led by higher inflow in the housing segment, according to Knight Frank India.

Real estate consultant Knight Frank India on Thursday released a report 'Trends in Private Equity Investment in India 2024'.

The consultant reported that the private equity investment in Indian real estate reached $4,153 million in the calendar year 2024.

The warehousing sector led the way, accounting for 45 per cent of total investments, followed by the residential sector at 28 per cent and the office sector at 26 per cent.

During 2024, PE investments more than doubled in the residential sector to $1,177 million, demonstrating investor confidence in this segment which has been noting a consistent rise in end-user demand.

Warehousing assets received $1,877 million while the office properties 1,098 million during the current calendar year.

More From This Section

Sales dip at 60% of Mumbai's offline grocery as quick commerce grows: Study

Auto OEMs likely to invest $323 billion by 2070 on EVs: CSI report

Revised flight duty norms to apply from Jun 2025: IndiGo, AI tell DGCA

Mumbai-Delhi world's eighth busiest domestic route in 2024, says report

With Pali facility boost, DP World eyes logistics biz growth in India

Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India, said, "India has seen a rise in investments, particularly over the past decade, driven by economic stability and consistent growth."  The warehousing sector, propelled by the rise in e-commerce and third-party logistics, emerged as the top recipient of investments, followed by the residential sector, he added.

"While the office segment saw a dip, Indian commercial real estate remains resilient, supported by factors such as the return to workplaces, increasing office absorption, and strengthening rental values," Baijal said.

Mumbai is the most favoured destination with 50 per cent share in the total PE investments in Indian real estate.

Out of the total PE investments made in 2024, the capital flow has been the maximum from UAE estimated at $1.7 billion, making up 42 per cent of investments in India.

Indian investors deployed $1.3 billion in 2024, forming 32 per cent of the total PE investments in Indian real estate.

Institutions and funds based in Singapore invested an estimated $633.7 million in private equity in India.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Indian REITs Association appoints Alok Aggarwal to drive sector growth

Premium

Oberoi Realty: On strong growth foundation with domination in luxury market

NCLAT refuses to limit insolvency process of Spaze Towers to one project

Developers plan record 253 mn sq ft housing supply amid robust demand

Buying a home? Mumbai to reach close to optimal affordability level in 2025

Topics :Real Estate Realtyequity investmentsinvestment in India

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 12:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story