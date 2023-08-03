Home / Industry / News / Coal CPSEs to scale up renewable energy capacity to 7231 MW by 2027

Coal CPSEs to scale up renewable energy capacity to 7231 MW by 2027

As per the national commitment, Coal PSUs have meticulously prepared a three years action plan outlining specific renewable targets

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 8:40 PM IST
Coal PSUs have planned to scale up their total installed renewable energy capacity to 7,231 megawatt (MW) by 2027, an official statement said on Thursday.

About 1,600 MW of renewable capacity has already been created till March 2023, by the PSUs Coal India Ltd (CIL), NLC India Ltd (NLCIL), and Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

On Tuesday, Union Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi said coal PSUs have made an investment plan of Rs 2.5 lakh crore for developing renewable energy (projects), installing clean coal technologies and new mine development projects.

In a statement, the Coal Ministry said, "CPSEs will achieve 7,231 MW RE capacity by 2027. CIL and its subsidiaries and NLCIL have planned to install 3000 MW and 3,731 MW of renewable energy capacity, respectively. In line with the Panchamrit commitment of the Prime Minister, CPSEs are advised to diligently draft net zero plan for the coal mining sector."

As per the national commitment, Coal PSUs have meticulously prepared a three years action plan outlining specific renewable targets.

SCCL, which is jointly owned by the Government of Telangana and Government of India on a 51:49 equity basis, has also planned to install 550 MW by the targeted year.

RE projects totalling 1,769 MW have been awarded for this financial year i.e. 2023-24. Out of this, CIL has awarded 399 MW and NLCIL has awarded 1370 MW. An additional 2,553 MW capacity, 1110 MW by NLCIL and 1443 MW CIL is scheduled to be awarded by the PSUs in 2024-25.

Besides, CIL and NLCIL are planning to establish large solar parks in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

NLCIL has already awarded 300 MW solar power plant work to Tata Power which is expected to be completed within 18 months. Furthermore, NLCIL has also awarded a tender of 300 MW for a solar park and another 300 MW solar park likely under green shoe option to be set up in Gujarat.

Topics :CPSEsCoal renewable energy

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 8:39 PM IST

