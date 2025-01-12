Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Coal import rises by 2% to 182.02 million tonnes in April-November period

The country's coal import was at 178.17 MT in the year-ago period, according to data

Coal
However, the country's coal import dropped to 19.57 MT in the month of November. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2025 | 12:38 PM IST
India's coal import rose by two per cent to 182.02 million tonnes (MT) in the April-November period of the current fiscal year.

The country's coal import was at 178.17 MT in the year-ago period, according to data compiled by business-to-business e-commerce company mjunction services ltd.

However, the country's coal import dropped to 19.57 MT in the month of November, over 22.30 MT in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal.

"There was a drop in volumes, which was in line with market expectation. Ample availability in the domestic market reduced import demand from consuming sectors such as sponge iron and steel. Also, the comfortable stock position at power plants resulted in muted demand for imports," mjunction MD and CEO Vinaya Varma said.

This trend is likely to continue in the coming months, he said.

During April-November 2024, non-coking coal import was at 117.73 MT, lower than 118 MT imported during the same period last year. Coking coal import was at 36.93 MT during April-November period, down against 37.97 MT recorded in the year-ago period.

The government had earlier stressed on augmenting coal production and reducing the imports of dry-fuel.

As per the present import policy, coal can be freely imported by the consumers themselves considering their needs, based on their commercial prudence.

Coking Coal is being imported by Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) and other steel manufacturing units mainly to bridge the gap between the requirement and indigenous availability and to improve the quality.

Coal-based power plants, cement plants, captive power plants, sponge iron plants, industrial consumers and coal traders are importing non-coking coal. Coke is imported mainly by pig-iron manufacturers and iron and steel sector consumers using mini-blast furnaces.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 12 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

