India adds about 30 GW renewable capacity in 2024, 113% higher than 2023

This assumes significance in view of India's ambitious plan to have 500 GW of renewable energy capacity in the country by 2030

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2025 | 7:45 PM IST
India logged a record high renewable energy capacity addition of about 30 GW in 2024, more than 113 per cent higher than 13.75 GW recorded in 2023, according to the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy data.

This assumes significance in view of India's ambitious plan to have 500 GW of renewable energy capacity in the country by 2030.

Besides, India needs to add an average of 50 GW of renewable energy capacity per annum over the next six years to achieve its target.

"Exponential growth from 13.75 GW in 2023 to around 30 GW in 2024, resulting in achieving nearly 218 GW now underscores India's growing commitment to clean energy and its progress in building a greener future," New & Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi said in a post on X.

According to the ministry data, India had 35.84 GW of renewable energy capacity as of March 31, 2014.

Since the fiscal year 2014-15, when the NDA government took the reins at the Centre, India recorded the highest renewable capacity addition of 18.48 GW in 2023-24.

The government is eyeing adding 50GW of renewable energy capacity addition per annum to achieve its target of 500GW by 2030.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Internet shutdowns: Global economy struggles as the web goes dark

First Published: Jan 11 2025 | 7:45 PM IST

