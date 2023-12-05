Home / Industry / News / Coal industry index grows to 18.4% in October, says Coal ministry

The growth in the index of coal industry can be seen due to a substantial rise in production of dry fuel in October to 78.65 MT, over 66.32 MT in the corresponding month of previous yr

The index of coal industry rose to 18.4 per cent in October from 9.1 per cent in April.

"As per the index of eight core industries for October 2023, released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industries, the index of coal industry has showcased in the last 16 months highest growth of 18.4 per cent (provisional), reaching 172.6 points compared to 145.8 points during the same period last year," the coal ministry said in a statement.

The growth in the index of coal industry can be seen due to a substantial rise in production of dry fuel in October to 78.65 Million Tonnes (MT), over 66.32 MT in the corresponding month of previous year.

"The remarkable growth of the coal sector and its contribution to the overall growth of the eight core industries are a testament to the continuous efforts and initiatives undertaken by the Ministry of Coal," the statement said.

