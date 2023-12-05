Most infra projects already sweat human capital in multiple shifts

India’s infrastructure (infra) sector is already sweating out its human capital, according to executives in the field reacting to Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy’s recent comments urging the industry to increase shifts.

Last week, Murthy, during a fireside chat moderated by Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of the brokerage platform Zerodha, said, “People in the infra industry must work three shifts a day.”

Infra executives point out that, where feasible, most infra projects are already operating different shifts.

“Infra project agencies already work day and night on mega projects, depending on the regulations in different city limits,” said R A Rajeev, former Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) commissioner, who supervised the construction of Mumbai’s Metro network system during his tenure. MMRDA is responsible for several infra projects in Mumbai, including under-construction Metro projects.