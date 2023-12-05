Home / Industry / News / US-based Panattoni to invest Rs 110 cr for first warehousing park in India

US-based Panattoni to invest Rs 110 cr for first warehousing park in India

"Panattoni views India as a critical node for its global business and plans to rapidly expand in the country in the coming years," Chanda said

Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 6:29 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

US-based Panattoni, a global leader in industrial and logistics real estate development, will invest Rs 110 crore by March 2025 to develop a warehouse park in Delhi-NCR, its first project in the Indian market.

In July last year, Panattoni announced its foray into India and said the company would invest USD 200 million to develop four industrial and logistics parks as it seeks to tap the growing demand for warehousing spaces across major cities.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On Tuesday, the company announced its inaugural project in India with the Phase 1 launch of 'Panattoni Park NH71' in Delhi-NCR.

"We have acquired 17-acre land to develop our first project in Delhi-NCR. The construction work will start in the first quarter of the next calendar year. It will take a year to complete the project," Panattoni India Managing Director Sandeep Chanda told PTI.

The total cost to develop 3.6 lakh square feet of area would be around Rs 110 crore, he said, adding that the company has tied up with some institutional investors to meet the cost.

"Panattoni views India as a critical node for its global business and plans to rapidly expand in the country in the coming years," Chanda said.

He said the company is looking for more land in major cities.

According to real estate consultant Vestian, the average monthly rent of warehousing and logistics space in and around the national capital region rose 4 per cent annually to Rs 22.5 per square feet in the first six months of this year on higher demand.

The leasing of warehousing and logistics space in Delhi-NCR increased 68 per cent to 4.7 million square feet in the January-June period this year as against 2.8 million square feet in the year-ago period.

Indian venture, Panattoni India Development Pvt Ltd, is headquartered in Bengaluru.

On average, Panattoni Group invests around EUR 8 billion a year globally. It has delivered 21.2 million square metres of area in Europe and 56.3 million square metres globally, with an additional 3.1 million square metres under construction in Europe.

Also Read

Welspun One's 2nd warehousing-centric fund raises Rs 1,000 cr in 4 months

Demand for warehouses in India reached record high in 2022-23: Report

Govt to sell tur dal from buffer stocks to millers for augmenting supply

Rajasthan CM inaugurates Rs 120 crore park for coaching institute students

PE funds investment in warehousing saw 45% rise in 2022, shows data

Europe cautious, but will double GenAI investment in a year: Infosys

Trai directs Jio, Airtel to clarify terms on unlimited 5G data offerings

Tea exports decline 4.93% to to 157.92 million/kg during Jan-Sep

Air India moves its computational workload to cloud; shuts two data centres

Homegrown BoAt, Noise working on in-house R&D to fend off Chinese rivals

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :WarehousingUnited StatesReal Estate

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 6:29 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story