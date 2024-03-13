Home / Industry / News / Coal ministry will fulfill 874 mn tonnes coal requirement in FY25: Min

Coal ministry will fulfill 874 mn tonnes coal requirement in FY25: Min

Savings to the tune of Rs 82,264 crores had been made through the reduction of coal imports in just one year, Joshi said

Their (power ministry's) demand has been met. They had asked for 821 million tonnes and it has been supplied, the Minister said | File image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 2:57 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The coal ministry is geared up to fulfill the 874 million tonnes coal demand for the power sector in financial year 2024-25, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday.

For the financial year ending March 31, the Power Ministry had placed a requirement of 821 million tonnes, Joshi told PTI on the sidelines of the release of 'PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan in Coal Sector' booklet.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Their (power ministry's) demand has been met. They had asked for 821 million tonnes and it has been supplied, the Minister said.

"For FY25, the power ministry has asked for 874 million tonnes of coal. We will fulfill this requirement also. We are going to cross 1 billion tonne coal production by this March," he said.

The share of imported coal for blending purposes has gone down this fiscal compared to last financial year, Joshi said.

In FY24, coal import for blending was around 22.20 million tonnes, while it was at 30.80 million tonnes in the financial year 2022-23, he said.

Savings to the tune of Rs 82,264 crores had been made through the reduction of coal imports in just one year, Joshi said.

The government is also aiming to make the import of coal to 'nil' by 2026.

The coal ministry is also engaged with the Ministry of Railways for availability of rakes, Joshi said.

The average availability of rakes for transportation of coal has also improved from 369 rakes per day last fiscal to 392 rakes/a day till date, the minister said.

The availability of rakes will improve accordingly this year as well, he said.

On the release of the booklet, Joshi said "it will ensure seamless utilisation of information on PM Gati Shakti projects. It has information related to various projects, cases needing prompt resolution."

There are also two applications to identify land for development purposes and provide potential coal block information to investors, he said, adding this will streamline land use and enhance investments into coal mining projects.

Also Read

Govt focusing on eliminating non-essential imports of coal: Pralhad Joshi

India expected to be surplus in coal production by FY26: Pralhad Joshi

India's coal production to cross 1 bn tonnes in FY24: Pralhad Joshi

The impetus should originate in states: Union minister Pralhad Joshi

Govt's registration requirement for laptop imports a boon for us: Primebook

First chip from Dholera plant will be out in December 2026, says Vaishnaw

77% of investment in Indian real estate in 2019-23 by foreigners: Report

Property leasing by luxury brands in India jumped 170% in 2023: Report

Vegetable oil imports dwindle 13% in Feb to 975,000 tonnes, says SEA

Govt's new code bars unethical marketing of drugs by pharma firms

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Coal ministryPralhad JoshiPower Sectorcoal import

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story