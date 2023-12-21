Home / Industry / News / Coforge, Microsoft Azure join hands for new generative AI solution

Coforge, Microsoft Azure join hands for new generative AI solution

The development comes after Coforge's recent launch of Coforge Quasar, a Gen AI Platform designed to build Enterprise AI capabilities

Representational image
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 2:51 PM IST
Digital services provider Coforge said on Thursday it is partnering with Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to facilitate the adoption of generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) across enterprises. Coforge said its GenAI solutions will enable problem-solving and optimise processes at scale.

GenAI solutions will also enhance decision-making "with data-driven insights, elevate customer interactions, streamline operations, and accelerate digital transformation efforts", said Coforge in a statement.

The development comes after Coforge's recent launch of Coforge Quasar, a GenAI Platform designed to build enterprise AI capabilities. It comes pre-loaded with a comprehensive set of application programming interfaces (APIs) readily available for integration. 

The company said that it will offer businesses a complete toolkit to access the latest growth opportunities using AI.

The company will roll out specialised workshops, training sessions, and resources to aid enterprises in comprehending the benefits of Generative AI and implementing it in their operations.

Calling it a "significant milestone", Vic Gupta, executive vice-president, Microsoft Business Unit at Coforge, said that the company aims to provide solutions that empower businesses to adopt AI-driven transformation.

Sangita Singh, general manager, IT and ITES, Microsoft India, said that the company is pleased to work with Coforge to accelerate generative AI adoption among enterprises.

"Over the course of our collaboration, Coforge has consistently demonstrated expertise in harnessing the power of Generative AI, utilizing Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service," Singh said.

Topics :Artificial intelligenceMicrosoftCoforgeDigital technologyBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 2:51 PM IST

