Coimbatore's Deccan Pumps in talks with US agtech major for stake sale

Coimbatore-based Deccan Pumps Pvt Ltd, one of South India's leading pump manufacturers, is in advanced discussions with a New York-headquartered agriculture technology (agtech) major to sell a significant minority stake in the company, according to a source familiar with the development.

Although the size of the proposed transaction is not known, Deccan Pumps Pvt Ltd is valued at approximately Rs 380-400 crore (around $40 million), reflecting its strong position in India's agricultural pump and water solutions sector. Deccan Pumps Pvt Ltd declined to comment on the discussions.

"Deccan is one of India's leading agricultural pump and water solutions companies. The valuation reflects strong confidence in the company's future capabilities, brand equity, and the long-term growth potential of India's agriculture and water technology sectors. If concluded, the collaboration could mark the global firm's entry into India's water-tech space and accelerate innovation in precision irrigation, IoT-enabled pumping systems, and climate-smart agtech solutions," said the source.

The name Deccan is derived from the Tamil word "Thekkanam", meaning South. The company was founded in 1981 by Arumugam and the late K K Veluchamy under the name Arvee Corporation, derived from the initials of the founders — ARumugam and VEluchamy. The pump trading firm later evolved into Deccan Pumps Pvt Ltd and Deccan Industries. In 2013, Deccan Pumps completed its spin-off from Deccan Industries. It is noted that Deccan Pumps Pvt Ltd acquired certain trademark rights, manufacturing assets and intellectual property (IP) of Deccan Industries in 2013. Since then, the company has significantly expanded its operations, strengthened its brand presence, and established itself as a leading player in the agricultural openwell sump submersible pump segment, while also diversifying into water infrastructure and project solutions.

"Such a global collaboration would enhance technology transfer, expand access to India's growing agricultural market, and further strengthen India's position as a manufacturing hub for advanced agricultural water solutions," the source added. Deccan Pumps Pvt Ltd operates two advanced manufacturing facilities and a dedicated technology centre, all headquartered in Coimbatore. The company has emerged as a global leader in vertical openwell sump submersible pump technology and has built a strong presence in agricultural water management solutions. Deccan Pumps was the first Indian company to receive ISI certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for openwell pumps. The company is recognised for its innovations, including Vertical Openwell pumps, Sub-Sevak Mini 6CC close-coupled pumps, and Jet pumps without control valves. Its openwell sump pump technology is widely used in drip irrigation applications due to its efficiency and reliability.

Inspired by the vision of creating a device to lift water from deep wells, the founders established Deccan Pumps with the mission of improving agricultural water access. The company pioneered advancements in submersible pump technology and is credited with developing pumps capable of operating at depths exceeding 1,000 feet. For its achievements and contributions to the pump industry, the company has received six national awards, including the prestigious Udyog Patra presented by the President of India. India's drip irrigation market continues to witness strong growth, with a projected CAGR of 9.8 per cent through 2026, driven by climate change, declining groundwater levels, increasing demand for water efficiency, and government-led subsidy programmes. Agriculture remains the largest consumer of rural water resources, accounting for nearly 80-90 per cent of rural water usage, creating significant opportunities for advanced irrigation and water management technologies.