Home / Industry / News / Commercial production of battery cells under ACC PLI likely in Q4FY24

Commercial production of battery cells under ACC PLI likely in Q4FY24

To monitor the progress of the work of the selected beneficiaries, the Ministry has appointed Engineers India Limited (EIL) as Independent Engineers

Nitin Kumar New Delhi
The scheme launched in June 2021 aims to strengthen the ecosystem for electric mobility and battery storage in the country

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 7:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) announced on Thursday that commercial production of battery cells under the Rs 18,100 crore Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) is anticipated to begin in Q4FY24.

"The prototype testing is almost complete, and commercial production is likely to start progressively in phases from the last quarter of this financial year," the MHI stated.

The Ministry has awarded the construction of a 30GWh capacity to three beneficiaries, namely Ola Cell Technologies, ACC Energy Storage, and Reliance New Energy Battery Storage. In the coming months, the government is also planning to auction the remaining 20GWh.

To monitor the progress of the work of the selected beneficiaries, the Ministry has appointed Engineers India Limited (EIL) as Independent Engineers.

Launched in June 2021, the scheme's objective is to strengthen the ecosystem for electric mobility and battery storage in the country.

The total investment made so far by these beneficiary organisations has reached up to Rs 2,090 crore. Ola Cell Technologies is establishing its manufacturing facility in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, while ACC Energy Storage is setting up its facility in Dharwad, Karnataka, and Reliance New Energy Battery Storage is establishing its facility in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Reliance New Energy Limited has also reported having acquired three overseas companies involved in the ACC manufacturing business.

Also Read

Expect RBI to start rate cuts by end of FY24: HDFC Bank chief economist

Ola to raise $300 mn to fund expansion of scooter, and battery cell plants

The one device: 50 years of the cellphone; here's how it has evolved

FIR filed against BJP's Amit Malviya for "derogatory" posts on Rahul Gandhi

Exide Industries to start lithium-ion cell project's phase-1 by FY25-end

Onions farmers set to absorb maximum impact amid export tax issue

Alternate financing poised to capitalise on $570 bn SME credit opportunity

Govt plans to curb subsidised-urea diversion to plywood, other industries

Indian banks' dividend to rise to at least 7-year high in FY24: S&P report

Private bank's CD issuances to stay strong amid liquidity tightening

Topics :PLI schemeBattery makers

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 7:31 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

E-commerce firm Meesho aims to digitise 10 mn small businesses by 2027

Bharat NCAP: India's own car assessment programme; to commence from oct

Election News

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

BRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

India News

Chandrayaan-3 lands softly on moon's surface, here's how the world reacted

Chandrayaan-3: After landing on Moon, here's what Pragyan rover will do now

Economy News

Rupee appreciates 25 paise to 82.47 against US dollar amid foreign inflows

Diesel exports to Singapore set for highs in Aug, drop for Europe: Trade

Next Story