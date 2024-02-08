Home / Industry / News / Construction growth in Assam created large-scale job opportunities: Sarma

Construction growth in Assam created large-scale job opportunities: Sarma

Press Trust of India Guwahati

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 9:44 AM IST
Ongoing construction activities across Assam have created large-scale employment opportunities in the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He also said that youths, in search of employment, were migrating to other states owing to lack of requisite skills, and taking up low-paying jobs there.

The chief minister was speaking at the inauguration of a skill training centre at Gogamukh in Dhemaji district on Wednesday.

He stressed on the need for the state's youths to get trained in new-age and modern technical work, so that they can equip themselves for remunerative job opportunities available across the country as well as abroad.

The Assam government has joined hands with Larsen and Toubro (L&T) to set up the centre with the objective of enhancing the skills of registered construction workers, aligning trained resources in the construction industry, and connecting trainees with future skills and modern technology.

Sarma also appealed to the youths to get themselves trained in solar technology so that employment and earning opportunities in the sector do not slip out of their hands.

The chief minister said the engineering company will also provide employment opportunities to those who complete the 90-day training at the facility.

He said the state government would also set up similar facilities in Nalbari and Jorhat districts.

The Assam government is committed to providing skill training in various fields and the upcoming Skill University, the construction of which is underway, is a manifestation of that commitment, he said.

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 9:44 AM IST

