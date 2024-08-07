Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Consultation paper on spectrum allocation for satcom soon: Trai Chairman

Consultation paper on spectrum allocation for satcom soon: Trai Chairman

We have received a reference from the government...it should take about a month's time to issue the consultation paper... you can expect it around the first week of September, Trai chief added

telecom spectrum
Trai will soon come out with a consultation paper on the matter. | Representative Picture
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 4:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Telecom regulator will begin, in a month, the consultation process for deciding the terms, conditions and other modalities for administrative allocation of spectrum for satellite-based telecom services.

India's satellite communications sector is "flourishing" and has the potential to propel the country to new heights, Trai Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti said at 'India SatCom 2024' organised by Broadband India Forum (BIF).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Regarding the spectrum requirement of space-based communications, the Telecom Act has provision for assignment of spectrum through administrative process for certain satellite-based communications services. Government has sent a reference seeking recommendations of Trai on terms and conditions for spectrum assignment to certain satellite-based telecom services," Lahoti said.

Trai will soon come out with a consultation paper on the matter.

"We have received a reference from the government...it should take about a month's time to issue the consultation paper... you can expect it around the first week of September," he later said on the sidelines of the event.

The consultation paper will deal with pricing and other issues, he added.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Census, NPR unlikely in 2024 too as only Rs 1,309.46 cr allocated in Budget

Premium

Notifying new telecom rules DoT's focus for first 100 days: Officials

Spectrum auction for eight bands to start from 20 May 2024: DoT notice

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES Day 12: GER def IND in Women's TT Q/F; Wrestler Antim eliminated

Portal to facilitate business visa for Chinese technicians started: Govt

Topics :spectrum allocationInternet services in IndiaTrai on spectrum auctionmobile towertelecom servicestelecom sectorTelecom spectrum auction

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 4:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story