All security protocols followed when flights receive bomb threats: Airlines

The major Indian airline companies including Indigo, Vistara and Air India received bomb threats for their international and domestic flights, on Monday night. After safely disembarking the customers, Indigo informed that they were working closely with the relevant authorities and standard operating procedures were being followed. Indigo, in its press release, announced that they received a security-related alert on nearly 10 flights including domestic and international. The flights that received the bomb threat are 6E 164 (domestic), 6E 75 (international), 6E 118 (domestic), 6E 67 (international), 6E 18 (international), 6E 83 (international), 6E 77 (international), 6E 12 (international), 6E 65 (international), 6E 63 (international). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

It must be noted that most of these international flights were bound for Jeddah in Saudi Arabia or bound for India from Istanbul in Turkey.

"Upon landing, the aircraft was taken to the isolation bay and all customers were safely disembarked. At IndiGo, the safety and security of our customers and crew remains paramount in all facets of our operations. We worked closely with the relevant authorities, and standard operating procedures were followed. We sincerely regret any inconvenience this situation may have caused our customers and appreciate their understanding," Indigo said in a statement released to the press.

Vistara Airlines also confirmed receiving security threats via social media and following protocol after that.

"We confirm that a few of Vistara's flights operating on 21 October 2024 received security threats on social media. We immediately alerted the relevant authorities and are following all security procedures as directed by them. At Vistara, the safety and security of our customers, crew, and aircraft are of utmost importance," Vistara Spokesperson said.

Earlier on Monday, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said the ministry has ordered additional checks at the airports for the safety of passengers, without causing any more inconvenience to them.

He said that a private network has been used to post the bomb threats on social media and agencies under the supervision of the Ministry of Home Affairs are working to identify the persons behind it. The minister said that the perpetrators would be placed on a no-fly list.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) is continuously in touch with the Ministry of Home Affairs on the situation of bomb threats to flights.