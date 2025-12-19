Home / Industry / News / Credai seeks Budget tax incentives for developers of affordable housing

Credai seeks Budget tax incentives for developers of affordable housing

This comes even as affordable homes have been seeing a drop in demand as well as supply in Tier-I markets such as Delhi NCR and Mumbai

Real estate
According to a report by realty consultancy firm Anarock, affordable homes, priced under ₹45 lakh per unit, saw a 26 per cent price rise over three years since 2022
Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Realtors body Credai on Friday demanded that the government, in the upcoming Union Budget, should extend the cost cap and provide tax incentives to developers for building affordable housing projects to cater to rising demand.
 
The industry body, which represents more than 15,000 developers, also sought an increase in the ₹45-lakh price cap under the definition of affordable housing.
 
“We have been demanding a change in the definition of affordable housing. In our recommendations to both the finance and housing ministries, we have asked to extend the cap of classifying affordable housing from the current ₹45 lakh to ₹90 lakh,” Credai president-elect G Ram Reddy told Business Standard.
 
The association’s national president, Shekhar Patel, added that the input cost has increased since 2017, when the ₹45 lakh cap was first introduced, and should either be scrapped or increased to ₹90 lakh.
 
He claimed that consumers can benefit if the cap is enhanced, as the goods and services tax (GST) on under-construction affordable homes is only 1 per cent.
 
To boost the supply of affordable housing, Reddy said that the GST paid by developers on work contracts should be reduced to 5 per cent from 18 per cent, as this would bring down the prices of apartments.
 
“The government should also consider providing some tax incentives such as income tax exemption on profits on sale of affordable housing units to real estate companies developing these projects,” Credai secretary Gaurav Gupta added.
 
This comes even as affordable homes have been seeing a drop in demand as well as supply in Tier-I markets such as Delhi NCR and Mumbai. The segment has lost market share to luxury houses priced over ₹1 crore, with developers preferring premium projects.
 
“Developers are looking towards premium and luxury projects as there is strong demand for them,” a realty firm executive told Business Standard on the condition of anonymity.
 
According to a report by realty consultancy firm Anarock, affordable homes, priced under ₹45 lakh per unit, saw a 26 per cent price rise over three years since 2022 versus 40 per cent returns from luxury homes priced ₹1.5 crore and above.
 
“This has made both investors as well as end-users (buyers) look towards units which are available at a higher price point,” another developer said.
 

Real Estate housingtax incentive

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

