Cricket, Lok Sabha elections among the top YouTube trends in 2024

There is no prize for guessing what kept Indians hooked to YouTube this year too. The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and IPL were the among top trending topics in 2024 on the global streaming platform.

Apart from cricket, consumers and content creators experienced the thrill of watching the Paris Olympics. New dance trends and video podcasts also gave a boost to the digital culture on YouTube this year.

The streaming platform revealed the major cultural movements in India and across 12 major countries, which showcased the new ways in which creators and consumers strengthen their bonds.

“Videos related to the ICC T20 World Cup racked up a staggering seven billion views in India alone, proving that cricket fever is truly contagious on YouTube,” said YouTube Culture and Trends team in a blog post.

Creators stepped up to the crease, delivering expert analysis, hilarious commentary, and mind-blowing recreations. Fans, on the other hand, didn’t just jump into the conversation, they dissected every play, celebrated every victory, and turned those nail-biting javelin throws into YouTube gold, the statement added.

The other trending topic was the 2024 Indian Premier League, followed by ‘Moye Moye.’ The viral melody, which inspired countless memes and parodies in India, originated from a Serbian song that first went viral on TikTok.

In India, videos with the words ‘Moye Moye’ in the title received more than 4.5 billion views this year, the blog post said. The general public’s interest in politics was portrayed by the ‘Lok Sabha elections in India 2024’ trending in the list.

The wedding of the youngest son of Reliance Industries owner, Anant Ambani showcased the audience’s obsession with celebrity drama and gossip.

Videos with ‘Ambani’ and ‘Wedding’ in the title received over 6.5 billion views in India, as fans dissected every detail, international artist acts, the dazzling outfits and the star-studded guest list.

On the International front, an American YouTuber who goes by his online name MrBeast and Portuguese footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo are among the top trending creators. MrBeast was the top creator in the USA, India, UK, Indonesia, and Canada, while Ronaldo was among the top 10 list of creators in several countries, the audience in Germany made him the top creator.