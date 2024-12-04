Watch Tendulkar-Kambli's emotional reunion in Coach Achrekar's memorial

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

While Tendulkar went on to achieve legendary status in the world of cricket, Kambli's career was marred by missed opportunities despite an explosive start.

Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 4:54 PM IST
Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar reunited with his childhood friend and former India teammate Vinod Kambli at the inauguration of a memorial for renowned coach Ramakant Vitthal Achrekar, held at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park on Tuesday. The emotional meeting between the two cricketing icons, who rose from the same Mumbai locality to represent India on the international stage, caught the attention of fans and sparked concerns over Kambli’s health.
In a video shared by Shivaji Park Gymkhana, Tendulkar was seen warmly greeting Kambli, who appeared frail and struggled to rise from his seat. The interaction, which lasted several moments, saw Kambli holding Tendulkar’s hand for an extended period before the legendary batter walked away. The video, with its poignant tone, left fans puzzled and worried about the former cricketer’s well-being, especially given recent footage showing Kambli having difficulty walking.  Contrasting careers of Sachin and Kambli 
While Tendulkar went on to achieve legendary status in the world of cricket, Kambli’s career was marred by missed opportunities despite an explosive start. Tendulkar, widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, amassed a staggering 34,357 runs in 664 international appearances, including 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries, the most by any player. His records in both Test and One-Day International cricket remain unparalleled.
 
Kambli, in contrast, struggled to sustain his early form and failed to make a long-lasting impact on the national team. His health struggles now serve as a reminder of the physical toll cricket can take on players, leaving fans deeply concerned for his well-being.
   
First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

