Critical mineral mission shows India's effort for energy security: Deloitte

Consulting firm Deloitte India has welcomed the government's approval to Rs 16,300-crore National Critical Mineral Mission stating that it is well-timed and signals a commitment to strengthen energy security in the face of global uncertainties.

"The Cabinet's approval of the National Critical Mineral Mission, accompanied by a significant financial outlay, is a major step forward for India's energy security. Given the country's vulnerability to geopolitical shifts surrounding critical minerals, this mission addresses a key area of concern. It is a well-timed and highly welcome move by the government," Rakesh Surana, Partner, Deloitte India, said in a statement.

What stands out most about this initiative is its holistic approach that covers the entire value chain. The focus is not just on the exploration of critical minerals, but also on crucial elements such as processing and recovery from end-of-life products, he said.

"This multi-faceted approach will likely drive significant activity across sectors, and we can expect to see a rise in technology tie-ups and partnerships between both public and private sectors in the coming months and years," he added.

This mission aligns perfectly with India's broader goals of achieving self-reliance, or becoming "Aatmanirbhar", particularly when it comes to the critical minerals needed for the country's security and the energy transition.

"By improving self-sufficiency in this area, the country will be better positioned to meet its energy and industrial requirements, while also contributing to its long-term sustainability goals," he added.

Law firm IndusLaw said that critical minerals are the backbone of a low-carbon economy, powering renewable energy technologies, high-tech industries, and ensuring national security.

With its significant budget allocation, India's National Critical Minerals Mission is a visionary step toward securing resilient supply chains and building economic strength, Megha Arora, Partner, IndusLaw, said.

By leveraging advanced technologies for exploration and developing value chains, the mission positions India to meet global net-zero commitments while driving sustainable growth. Minerals like lithium, essential for batteries and advanced electronics, and zircon, crucial for nuclear and aerospace applications, underscore the importance of this initiative in shaping India's future as a leader in the global energy transition, she added.

The government had on Wednesday approved a Rs 16,300-crore National Critical Mineral Mission, envisaging a total outlay of Rs 34,300 crore spread over seven years, with an aim to achieve self-reliance and accelerate India's journey towards green energy transition.

According to a release by the mines ministry, public sector enterprises are expected to contribute Rs 18,000 crore to the mission which aims at promoting exploration of critical minerals within the country and at offshore locations.

Critical minerals such as copper, lithium, nickel, cobalt and rare earth are essential raw materials required to fuel the growth of rapidly-growing clean energy technologies and their expanding uses ranging from wind turbines and electricity networks to electric vehicles and battery manufacturing.

Demand for these minerals is growing with clean energy transitions gathering momentum worldwide.

Briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting, information and broadcasting minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said that the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM) aims to reduce the dependence on import of critical minerals and ensure self-reliance.

The NCMM will encompass all stages of the value chain, including mineral exploration, mining, beneficiation, processing, and recovery from end-of-life products.

The mission will intensify the exploration of critical minerals within the country and in its offshore areas.

It aims to create a fast-track regulatory approval process for critical mineral mining projects. Additionally, the mission will offer financial incentives for critical mineral exploration and promote the recovery of these resources from overburden and tailings.

The mission aims to encourage Indian public sector enterprises and private sector companies to acquire critical mineral assets abroad and enhance trade with resource-rich countries. It also proposes development of stockpile of critical minerals within the country.