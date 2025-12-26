Home / Industry / News / CSR spending of CPSEs rises 31.1% to record ₹6,437 crore in FY25

CSR spending by 183 CPSEs rose to a record Rs 6,437 crore in FY25 even as their net profit fell 9.6 per cent, with most outlay going to health, sanitation and poverty alleviation

The top 10 CPSEs contributed 59.48 per cent of total CSR expenditure in FY25 compared to 56.72 per cent in FY24. | Illustration: Binay Sinha
Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 8:40 PM IST
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) spending by a total of 183 central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) surged by 31.1 per cent in FY25 to a record ₹6,437 crore compared to the preceding financial year, according to the Public Enterprises survey for FY2024-25.
 
The top-five CPSEs undertaking CSR expenditure include Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) (₹929.08 crore), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC) (₹583.04 crore), NTPC Ltd (₹362.94 crore), Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) (₹360.19 crore) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) (₹358.14 crore).
 
The top 10 CPSEs contributed 59.48 per cent of the total CSR expenditure in FY25 compared to 56.72 per cent in FY24.
 
Starting April 1, 2014, the government mandated that all companies, including CPSEs, with a net worth of at least ₹500 crore, a minimum turnover of ₹1,000 crore, or a minimum net profit of ₹5 crore, spend at least 2 per cent of their average net profit from the preceding three financial years on CSR activities.
 
Activity-wise distribution showed that the largest share of CSR spending was allocated to eradication of hunger and poverty, healthcare, and sanitation, which accounted for 47.8 per cent of the total expenditure. This was followed by education and skill development, representing 25 per cent of the total CSR outlay.
 
However, empowerment of women and other economically backward sections accounted for 2.48 per cent of the total spending and environmental sustainability represented 4.25 per cent of the total expenditure.
 
Net profit of operating CPSEs fell 9.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in FY25 slipping to ₹2.91 trillion compared with ₹3.22 trillion in FY24.
 
The report further shows that the aggregate net profit of CPSEs in the “manufacturing, processing and generation” sector has resulted in a 33.9 per cent decline. The mining and exploration sector also shows a decrease in net profit by 3.6 per cent.
 
However, the net profit of CPSEs in agriculture and services sectors increased by 18 per cent and 26.1 per cent, respectively in FY25.
 
Overall, employee count in CPSEs increased by 1.6 per cent to 1.54 million in FY25 on the back of a 3.7 per cent decline in regular employees. The number of casual/contract workers rose 7.7 per cent during the same year.
 
The survey also revealed that the number of women employees in CPSEs declined 1.2 per cent in FY25 to 76,685, constituting 9.8 per cent of total employees.
 
It also noted that 32.4 per cent of total women in CPSEs are present at the managerial / executive level. About 8.7 per cent is at the supervisory level and 58.9 per cent in the workers’ category.

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 7:15 PM IST

