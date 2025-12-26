Active small business loans rise; total credit exposure hits ₹46 trillion

Aggregate small business credit exposure has reached Rs 46 trillion, an increase of 16 per cent as of September 30, a report said.

"Active loan accounts have grown by 11.8 per cent to 7.3 crore. Policy support and multiple government credit schemes for MSMEs have helped sustain this momentum," CRIF High Mark-SIDBI Report said.

Portfolio quality has improved across segments, it said, adding that loans overdue by 91 to 180 days declined to around 1.4 per cent as of September 2025, from 1.7 per cent in September 2023, it said.

Enterprises continue to show lower risk profiles. Sole proprietors have also seen steady improvement and the share of very low and low-risk borrowers increased between September 2023 and September 2025, supported by better underwriting practices and wider use of digital data.