Datanomics: India's nuclear energy ambitions need a capacity push

India's nuclear ambitions hinge on accelerating capacity growth to meet its 100-GW target by 2047, even as policy reforms gather pace and global peers stay far ahead

Nuclear energy
Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 11:37 PM IST
The World Nuclear Energy Day on December 2 is a reminder of India’s steady but slow progress in the nuclear sector. Installed capacity rose from 5.7 Gw in FY15 to 8.2 Gw in FY24 with a compound annual growth rate 
 
of 4 per cent. However, India’s long-term ambition is 100 Gw by 2047 and requires a 12 per cent CAGR. Policy momentum is building, with the Atomic Energy Bill 2025 tabled in Parliament to enable private investment. 
 
India’s share of nuclear power remains minimal
 
India’s nuclear energy share in total installed capacity remains limited, fluctuating between 1.9 per cent and 2.9 per cent from FY10 to FY24.
 
Public control stronger in energy mix
 
Thermal power continues to dominate India’s total installed capacity, followed by renewable energy sources and hydropower. The public sector maintains a larger share of installed capacity generation.
 
Countries leading in nuclear capacity in 2024
 
The US, France, and China account for the highest shares of global nuclear capacity generation. India is at 9th position
 
Five major civil nuclear agreements in last 25 years
 

Nuclear energy Nuclear policy renewable energy

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 11:37 PM IST

