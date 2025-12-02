Datanomics: India's nuclear energy ambitions need a capacity push

The World Nuclear Energy Day on December 2 is a reminder of India’s steady but slow progress in the nuclear sector. Installed capacity rose from 5.7 Gw in FY15 to 8.2 Gw in FY24 with a compound annual growth rate

of 4 per cent. However, India’s long-term ambition is 100 Gw by 2047 and requires a 12 per cent CAGR. Policy momentum is building, with the Atomic Energy Bill 2025 tabled in Parliament to enable private investment.

India’s share of nuclear power remains minimal

India’s nuclear energy share in total installed capacity remains limited, fluctuating between 1.9 per cent and 2.9 per cent from FY10 to FY24.