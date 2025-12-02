Home / Industry / News / NCLAT reserves verdict on CCI's plea in WhatsApp-Meta data-sharing case

NCLAT reserves verdict on CCI's plea in WhatsApp-Meta data-sharing case

In November this year, the NCLAT had set aside the CCI's five-year prohibition on data sharing for advertising, but upheld the penalty of ₹213.14 crore and other directions issued by the regulator

NCLAT's nod to Sterling Biotech for settlement with lenders baffles experts
The CCI had moved the appellate tribunal seeking clarity on its November 4 ruling, which had overturned the regulator’s directive barring Meta and WhatsApp from sharing user data with other Meta group companies for advertising purposes for five years.
Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 10:31 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Tuesday reserved its order on a clarification plea filed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) concerning the tribunal’s November 4 judgment in the WhatsApp-Meta data-sharing case.
 
The CCI had moved the appellate tribunal seeking clarity on its November 4 ruling, which had overturned the regulator’s directive barring Meta and WhatsApp from sharing user data with other Meta group companies for advertising purposes for five years. In its application, the CCI has asked the appellate tribunal to clarify whether the privacy safeguards the judgment emphasised for non-advertising data sharing should also apply to data used for advertising, given the ruling’s focus on user consent and privacy.
 
The CCI has sought clarification from the NCLAT on whether Meta’s data sharing, whether for ads or other purposes, must have the same strong user privacy protections, transparency, and genuine user consent. A bench led by Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan and Technical Member Arun Baroka granted Meta and WhatsApp time to file their objections and issued notice on a separate plea by the companies seeking redaction of confidential portions of the judgment.
 
In November this year, the NCLAT had set aside the CCI’s five-year prohibition on data sharing for advertising, but upheld the penalty of Rs 213.14 crore and other directions issued by the regulator. The two-member bench had also struck down the CCI’s finding that Meta abused its dominant position in the messaging market to bolster its online advertising business.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

SAT reverses Sebi decision, okays Ketan Parekh's cross-examination

K-G gas dispute: SC to hear pleas of Reliance Industries, others in Feb

SC rejects RIL plea against ₹30L fine for not disclosing Jio-FB deal

India to become fastest-growing renewable energy market by 2030: WEF

Sanchar Saathi app can be deleted, says govt; OEMs still reluctant

Topics :Industry NewsNCLATdata securitywhatsapp

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 10:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story