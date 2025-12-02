NCLAT reserves verdict on CCI's plea in WhatsApp-Meta data-sharing case

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Tuesday reserved its order on a clarification plea filed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) concerning the tribunal’s November 4 judgment in the WhatsApp-Meta data-sharing case.

The CCI had moved the appellate tribunal seeking clarity on its November 4 ruling, which had overturned the regulator’s directive barring Meta and WhatsApp from sharing user data with other Meta group companies for advertising purposes for five years. In its application, the CCI has asked the appellate tribunal to clarify whether the privacy safeguards the judgment emphasised for non-advertising data sharing should also apply to data used for advertising, given the ruling’s focus on user consent and privacy.