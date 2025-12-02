Winter is calling: Indian travellers chase the chill to ring in New Year

India’s year-end travel patterns are showing a decisive tilt towards colder climes with domestic winter destinations dominating the holiday rush, points out data from travel aggregator ixigo.

According to the platform, Srinagar is leading the surge with over 100 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) growth in December flight searches. There was also strong traction for Dehradun at 54 per cent and Jammu at 39 per cent.

“Tourist interest for Jammu and Kashmir is growing again, which is a very positive trend. The region needs tourists back an­d it’s heartening to see that interest coming back. Tourists like visiting the region in this we­ather to see fresh snow, which is a very beautiful experience,” sai­d a tourism industry executive.

“With hotel room rates and flight fares for both domestic and international beach destinations surging, people are instead choosing to ring in the New Year in the hills. Here, fares are comparatively lower and most destinations have great road connectivity,” the executive further said. Bus routes in north India’s winter belts are also surging, ixigo pointed out. Popular tourist destinations like Mussoorie, Manali, and Dehradun are recording over 100 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in bus searches. “Together, flight and bus tre­nds show that mountains are ne­arly five times more in dema­nd than beaches this holiday sea­son,” the platform pointed out.

Luxury villa rental firm StayVista has seen higher demand in hill destinations within two to five hours of travel time, by car or flight. "Stays are also longer in duration of over five days versus typical getaways of two-three days," said Amit Damani, co-founder at the company. He added that, "Travel to Kashmir has increased by 30 per cent from the previous quarter." Tourism to Kashmir was impacted earlier in the year after terrorist attacks at Pahalgam and the conflict between India and Pakistan that followed. Meanwhile, western and southern destinations, such as Lonavala, Mahabaleshwar, Coorg, Ooty and Wayanad, have seen an increase in demand.

The traditionally favourite domestic destinations like Goa are busy wooing travellers. The state government recently launched a New Year-end campaign, ‘Feels like Goa’, to evoke nostalgia and rekindle the emotional connect travellers share with the state. It is reflective of a strategic shift towards a regenerative tourism model, which places people, culture, and the environment at its core. Internationally, Southeast Asia and West Asia have eme­rged as new holiday favourites. In Southeast Asia, Bali has reco­rded over 100 per cent Y-o-Y gro­wth in bookings, while bookings to Sri Lanka are up 63 per cent. Favourite tourist destinations like Thailand, Singapore, and Vietnam have seen bookin­gs surge 37 per cent, 36 per cent, and 23 per cent, respectively.

At the same time, emerging destinations across the western and central Asia are climbing rapidly on the trending list. Kazakhstan, the UAE and Uzbekistan are seeing a growth of 40-42 per cent in bookings, followed by Qatar at 35 per cent and Oman at 32 per cent. “This signals a clear shift towards newer, value-driven international holidays,” said ixigo. “Improved connectivity, new experiences, relaxed visa norms, favourable winter climates, and ongoing holiday offers and discounts are making destinations across Southeast Asia, western and central Asia strong alternative choices. This reflects a growing appetite for unique, offbeat holidays this season,” said Aloke Bajpai, group chief executive officer (CEO) at the travel platform.